President Donald Trump ruminates about the effects of marijuana on IQ points and traffic accidents in Colorado in comments recorded secretly at a 2018 dinner with donors, including a central figure in the Ukraine scandal that led to the president's impeachment.
Trump talks about marijuana legalization for about five minutes with others at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., during an hour-long conversation recorded in a video on an iPhone.
The video, released Saturday by an attorney for Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who worked to pressure Ukraine with the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, made headlines for Trump's remarks about then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
“Get rid of her," Trump says in the recording, made on April 30, 2018.
About 45 minutes into the wide-ranging discussion, Parnas asks Trump to consider allowing companies involved in the marijuana industry to access banks and later urges the president to embrace legalization as a strategy to boost his popularity with younger voters.
"It's all working out," Trump says at one point. "I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing."
In the recording, Trump expresses skepticism about the effects of marijuana in Colorado, the first state to legalize recreational pot.
“In Colorado, they have more accidents,” Trump says, adding, “It does cause an IQ problem.”
A man identified as Donald Trump Jr., Trump's oldest son, interjects: “I will say this, between that and alcohol, as far as I’m concerned, alcohol does much more damage. You don’t see people beating their wives on marijuana. It’s just different."
Peter Marcus, communications director for Boulder-based cannabis company Terrapin Care Station, called Trump's comment about marijuana lowering IQ "silly" but cautioned against reading too much into it.
"The president has overall been willing to engage with stakeholders on finding practical approaches to addressing legalization as it expands nationally," Marcus said.