The future of a beloved recreation hub in northern El Paso County is in question amid a new cost to keep it open to hikers, cyclists and equestrians.

For close to 25 years, the county parks department has annually paid $452 to rent 91 acres known as Black Forest Section 16, where a four-mile loop trail tours the area's iconic pines. Now the lease is set to expire with the State Land Board, the constitutionally-directed agency that pumps money into schools from leases it holds across Colorado.

The new yearly charge presented for Black Forest Section 16: $21,825, an increase of more than 4,700%.

"Truly jaw dropping," said Susan Davies, executive director of Trails and Open Space Coalition.

Following a recent county commissioners meeting, a social media post by Davies's organization garnered outcry. One commenter considered the open space "vital to quality of life" and called the proposed rate "outrageous and unacceptable." Another considered it "the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard of." Another was left "gobsmacked."

Another thought of the past 25 years as a "sweetheart deal" and viewed the $242 per acre as "a bargain for land that's probably worth many tens of thousands per acre on the open market."

Having lived nearby for 52 years and having helped spearhead the initiative that led to the original lease in the 1990s, Judy von Ahlefeldt acknowledged the drastically changed real estate market. Still, she called the new rate "way too high" and criticized the county for moving too quickly on an agreement.

"The whole thing is a mess," von Ahlefedlt said.

Todd Marts, who oversees parks and trails as director of El Paso County Community Services, recognized the raise as "significant" but pledged to renew the lease despite tight finances.

With $4.4 million budgeted for 2022, the county is tasked with more than 8,000 acres for recreation. That acreage grew this year with two new open spaces while tax support for the department hovers around pre-recession levels.

Marts said the significance of Black Forest Section 16 is represented by the trail's often-full parking lot. The property is also home to the long-going, volunteer-run Black Forest Slash Mulch Program — "huge for fire mitigation," Marts said.

Asked what $21,825 a year would mean for the broader park system — including Bear Creek, Fox Run and Fountain Creek regional parks, not to mention the increasingly popular and needy Paint Mines far east — Marts said "it's going to have an impact for sure."

He added: "How will things shuffle, what it's going to come from, I don't have that yet. But the bottom line for me is, we're not giving up on Black Forest Section 16. We're going to preserve it as long as we can."

Talks with the State Land Board have centered on extending the lease 10 years. Black Forest Trails Association has endorsed the move.

"It's just a hard pill to swallow," said the group's president, Rich Mock. "It's a lot of money."

It's fair by State Land Board standards and obligations, explained Kristin Kemp, the agency's outreach and communications officer.

That obligation is rooted in history almost as old as America. Drawn amid westward expansion, Thomas Jefferson's "Jeffersonian Grid" laid out square-mile sections to be held in trusts that would financially benefit public institutions (sections numbered 16 would be for schools, like today's School in the Woods, situated off the loop trail in Black Forest).

Colorado's trust land amounted to about 4 million acres upon statehood in 1876. That's now closer to 3 million, which is largely leased for agriculture, oil and gas and other mining. Last year, the State Land Board reported revenues for schools totaling about $116 million, with only about $2.4 million of that reported from recreation leases.

The vast majority of those leases are for hunting and fishing through a program with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Such a lease for such broad recreation as Black Forest Section 16 is "highly unusual," Kemp said, and the 25-year term even more so (five is the standard now, with room for negotiating). Another example is the lease for Boulder County's Bald Mountain and Heil Valley Ranch open spaces; rent for the 706 acres has been $243,815.

On those kinds of properties, concessions should be granted, Davies said.

"It shouldn't just be about maximizing dollars. It's supposed to be about the benefit to the people of Colorado, and this truly is a well-used 90 acres," she said.

It's about money for schools, Kemp said. In response to local criticism, "I would say I think it's great that they had the opportunity to recreate on that property for such a long time at such a low rate," she said, "and our duty is to use the land to earn income for schools, and in setting this new rate, a lot has changed in 25 years."

A lot has, agreed von Ahlefedlt, who recalled a collaborative, multi-agency effort to preserve Black Forest Section 16 back in the '90s. Her message now to county commissioners on the lease, which is set to expire in December: "I don't think this should be done today. This should be the beginning of a process that involves stakeholders."

Stakeholders including locals, advocates, School in the Woods and government representatives.

"We need to get a new partnership going," von Ahlefedlt said. "We need to develop a broader vision in concert with what the state can live with and ask, 'What is the highest and best use for this land?'"

She doubted the county's ability or interest to outright buy the property — a cost projecting to exceed the parks budget.

Recently, Boulder County has expressed interest in buying its rented ground at Heil Valley Ranch. Boulder is one Front Range county annually collecting millions of dollars from sales tax portions for parks and open spaces, with others being Douglas, Jefferson and Larimer counties. The local equivalent is the Trails, Open Space and Parks program benefiting the city of Colorado Springs, a program approved by voters in 1997.

"Counties up and down the Front Range have a way to pay for these things," Davies said. "Is it time now to do this so you don't run into these situations where you risk losing something?"