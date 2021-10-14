Three Colorado federal lawmakers highlighted their push to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs amid meetings at Pikes Peak region military bases Thursday.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet was joined by Colorado Springs Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn and Aurora Democratic U.S. Rep. Jason Crow for a a bipartisan show of support to stop the move of the command and its 1,400 troops to Huntsville, Ala., under a Jan. 13 decision driven by then-President Donald Trump.
“The last administration’s decision to move Space Command ... I believe was not made in the national security interests of the United States but ... for political reasons that are not the reasons these decisions should be made,” Bennet said outside a gate at Peterson Space Force Base, where the command, which oversees all American military missions in orbit, is now located.
The decision to uproot the command remains under investigation by the Pentagon’s inspector general and the Government Accountability Office. It also drew scrutiny this week from another visitor to Colorado Springs, Tennessee Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democratic leader of a subcommittee that oversees military space missions, who came through to tour Pikes Peak region Space Force bases amid growing questions about whether the command should be moved.
Lamborn said by showcasing space missions now in Colorado Springs, including control of most of the military’s satellites, and a center that focuses on threats to American satellites in orbit, the Pikes Peak region makes a strong case for keeping the command.
“If it is done right, the only conclusion you can come to is that Space Command should be here in Colorado and Colorado Springs in particular," he said.
Congress brought Space Command back to life in 2019 after an earlier version was shuttered in 2001 amid post-Cold War budget cuts. The Pentagon picked Colorado Springs as the provisional home of the recreated command, putting it back where it was originally founded in 1987.
To find a permanent home, the Pentagon kicked off a process that saw several states battle for the headquarters amid political intrigue. In August, Trump confirmed a Jan. 13 Gazette report, saying he intervened in the process “single-handedly” to pick Alabama.
The move rewarded a state that supported Trump by a wide margin in the 2020 election while seemingly punishing Colorado, where voters backed President Joe Biden and tossed out incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in favor of former Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat.
Receiving the command would be a financial bonanza for Alabama and a big blow to Colorado Springs, because it will be backed by thousands of civilian workers and billions of dollars in military contracts. Any state housing the command would also potentially woo a bigger piece of the booming civilian space industry, which has again shattered records for the number of commercial satellite launches in 2021.
“We can not underscore enough how important the work that happens at Buckley Space Force base and the instillations here in Colorado Springs are for our national security,” Crow said.
The lawmakers visited Buckley in Aurora, where troops control satellites that spot enemy missile launches and work with intelligence gathered from satellites at the secretive Aerospace Data Facility.
“The work that is happening in Colorado is integral to making sure that we are staying ahead of those threats,” Crow said.
Lamborn said by coming together, Colorado lawmakers are sending a powerful message about keeping Space Command here.
“My two colleagues here from Colorado, Bennet and Crow, are with me 1,000% to make sure Colorado remains the premier place in the country for our national defense in general and for our space missions in particular,” Lamborn said.