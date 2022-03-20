Ted Johnston, 33, still feels like a kid. And it's no wonder: His days revolve around trains and tracks.

Johnston was promoted to lead The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway in mid-January. The railway is the highest in the nation, tucked against the mountains in Manitou Springs with 9 miles of track winding to the top of Pikes Peak. During the fall of 2017, a renovation of the track turned into a 3 1/2-year operation, costing $100 million to make over the track, trains and depot station. Johnston was brought on board in spring 2018 as assistant general manager to help with the renovation process and prepare for then-general manager Spencer Wren's retirement after 41 years with the railroad. Johnston ushers in a new chapter in the 130-year-old railway's history.

Johnston grew up in Oklahoma City and as a child he became a train enthusiast, collecting model trains with his dad. That childhood passion led to a career.

Johnston majored in supply chain management at The University of Oklahoma and entered a management training program with Union Pacific Railroad after he graduated. Johnston spent a year in the training program before he began overseeing hundreds of mile of track.

"It's just so unique being out on the railroad and having a whole territory where you're responsible for all the trains and the crews running the trains," Johnston said.

One morning — it was barely 3 a.m. — Johnston was woken by a phone call. A train with 30 cars had derailed and he was the one who responsible for cleaning it up.

"That was always the most exhilarating thing for me," Johnston said. "Fixing problems."

And his skills in problem solving didn't go unnoticed. When Johnston started running trains, he was a part of a region ranked last in safety across the Union Pacific Railroad system. He helped the region reverse its ranking to become the top-rated one for safety.

After six years with Union Pacific Railroad, Johnston moved to Washington, D.C., to work as a consultant with RL Banks & Associates, a company specializing in railroad economics and engineering.

"When I moved out there, being a kid from Oklahoma, D.C. was like a foreign country," Johnston said. "And the first two or three months, I was pulling my hair out. I was like, 'What have I done? This is the worst decision I've ever made.'"

But Johnston grew to love D.C. thanks to the relationships he made there, including his roommate.

"He knew a lot of people, knew all the great places to go," Johnston said.

But just a year into his life in D.C., The Broadmoor came calling. Leaders wanted Johnston to join their project to revamp the railway. Johnston traveled to Colorado Springs to see the operation and the prospects it held.

"After I saw it and kind of put together what they said they were going to do...I was like, 'Oh, this is something special.'"

Despite Johnston's railroading background, he never imagined he'd work on a passenger train operation, let alone a tourist railway like the cog.

From April 2018 onward, Johnston was there every step of the way to redo the one-of-a-kind railway. He spent evenings at Manitou Springs City Council meetings, afternoons with the shop crews and days managing the project, including keeping the various parts of construction on schedule and fielding challenges that arose.

While solving problems on the job energizes Johnston, the people he meets also captivate him.

"The railroad industry is full of the biggest test of character you could ever meet," he said. "And you know, just getting to know the people and learn their talents and learn what makes them go."

People like Lance Wheatley, who Johnston worked with closely during the revamp and since. Wheatley has spent nearly four decades with the railway, from working as an engineer to his current position as shop foreman.

Wheatley hopes to retire in several years and wants to leave Johnston in a good spot. He recognized the technical side of trains was not Johnston's strong suit, but said he is always willing to learn.

"He's very open minded, you know, a really good listener, assimilates what you tell him," Wheatley said. "He's able to contribute to problems if we come up with them and offer good solutions."

Jack Damioli, Broadmoor president and CEO, said he hired Johnston with the intention of him guiding the railroad into its newest phase. Damioli has been impressed by his leadership.

"Ted is a passionate railroad person," Damioli said. "He is a train buff and immediately hit it off with with the guys in the mechanics area."

But coming to Colorado Springs has meant more than a job for Johnston; it is where he plans to build a life with his fiancé.

The couple anticipates getting married at The Broadmoor this spring, Damioli said.

"On a visit to Sea Island, (Georgia) he met a young lady there, fell in love, got engaged and (will) be married at The Broadmoor," Damioli said. "It is truly a family romance from the standpoint (at) our sister resort, he found his bride to be."

Since his arrival in the Springs, Johnston has seen key additions such as the Olympic & Paralympic Museum and the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Complex, alongside the revamped railway. As the city continues to grow with more restaurants, hotels and attractions, he sees the railway continuing to bolster tourism in the Pikes Peak Region.

"It's really impressive to me what has been done in the last four years to turn Colorado Springs into what it is now and I think it's going to be really impressive when a lot of that is finished."

Note: The railway's owner, The Broadmoor hotel, is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media owns The Gazette.