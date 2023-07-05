Work is underway in a popular trail corridor in a popular Colorado Springs open space, a continuation of a broader overhaul that began earlier this year.

After jobs that saw changes in areas known as Hogback Valley and Sand Canyon, the city parks department contractor in Red Rock Canyon Open Space has turned its attention to the southwestern boundaries around the Section 16 trailhead.

Crews are focused on portions of the Palmer and Parallel trails "to address drainage issues," according to the parks department.

"Several deeply incised or otherwise unsustainable segments will be realigned to create resilient, sustainable trails," the department explains on its project website, adding "technical features will be included" in new sections "to enhance the user experience and maintain the existing character of the trail."

The job is of keen interest to Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, the Springs' longtime mountain biking group that pushed for concepts in the city's planning years ago. Changes across Red Rock Canyon Open Space are based on the master plan published in 2013.

Forming the bottom part of the popular Section 16 loop, the segment of Palmer Trail is "a rare segment of downhill trail in the (city parks) system and is loved by many," said Medicine Wheel Executive Director Cory Sutela. He noted that many others choose not to ride down the steep, narrow track heavily trafficked by people on foot.

Parallel Trail has been another option. Sutela said his organization "would have preferred that the designations of Palmer and Parallel be swapped, so that Parallel would have received an intermediate rating more in keeping with its current nature, and Palmer could have been developed with more technical features warranting an expert rating."

Crews will also be constructing a new Waterfall Trail that a city parks leader previously recognized "isn't much now, but give it time and it'll be incredible."

The design of the path to the intermittent waterfall is also not exactly what Medicine Wheel wanted, Sutela said. But "without a doubt it will add a new dimension and opportunities for new loops," he said.

A contentious period continues between regional land managers and mountain bikers.

Beloved trails continue to be closed for what officials say is for the sake of the environment and controlling maintenance costs. Meanwhile, some riders see a sweeping loss of downhill, technical experiences in several parks and open spaces. They say "rogue" trail building has been the result of desires not being met.

When it comes to Red Rock Canyon, Sutela recognized "the immense challenge faced by land managers as they address the needs of a wide range of rec users in a heavily-used park that is smack in the middle of a major population area."

Work in the corridor is expected to last two to three months, according to a post by the city. It indicates "minimal impact" to access.

Old sections of trail are expected to be closed after construction.