The black-gloved fists were raised in the Mexico City sky less than 90 seconds, but their impact will linger as long as Americans embrace the might and beauty of peaceful protest.
John Carlos and Tommie Smith finished their duel in the 200 meters at the 1968 Olympics, one of the greatest track battles in history, and it was time for the routine of standing at the medal stand to politely listen to the national anthem.
The next moments were anything but routine. Seconds earlier, Carlos and Smith had taken tight black gloves from the USA bag Smith still keeps at his Georgia home. As “The Star-Spangled Banner” played, Smith raised his right fist and Carlos raised his left fist.
Friday night, Carlos and Smith were embraced in Colorado Springs by the same Olympic family that sent them home as outcasts in 1968. They were honored as new members of the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.
Yes, it was 51 years too late, but it was powerful to see the forsaken radicals of 1968 applauded as courageous Hall of Famers in 2019. We waited too long to fully embrace Carlos and Smith and their bold fists, but at least we didn’t wait forever.
A year ago, I talked with Smith at the Olympic Training Center. He’s a careful talker who rations his words as if he has only so many to speak.
This time, I talked with Carlos. His words flow rapidly, sometimes with joy and sometimes with still-seething anger.
“So many,” Carlos says, “come up to me today in modern times and say, ‘Oh, it was great what you did.’ Yes, it’s easy to say I want to be part of the picture now, after we endured all the pain and suffering. You want to jump in the picture now?”
Carlos pauses. Clearly, not all wounds from 1968 are healed.
And yet ...
His frown turns to a smile.
“But I’m a modest guy. Come on get in the picture and hopefully you can learn when you come to the crossroads to take the time to make the right decision.”
Carlos grew up in Harlem, where he saw rampant hunger. As a young man, he routinely broke the law to feed neighbors. After breaking into rail cars filled with food, Carlos delivered nourishment to Harlem residents.
He did the delivering at high speed. That was a requirement. He says his delivery system was “God inspired.”
“From a young kid, I was into my Robin Hood mode. He (God) gave me the talent to run away as a young entrepreneur in my community to rescue individuals in my community who didn’t have food. I went to get them food. When law enforcement went to chase me, they could never catch me.”
After friends watched Carlos sprinting the streets, they suggested he go out for the track team.
Carlos ranked as the favorite in the 200 at Mexico City. He ran a blazing 19.7 at the Olympic trials, and Smith was hampered by injury. Carlos burst to the lead and at 120 meters held a solid lead. Gold was within sight for Harlem’s version of Robin Hood.
Smith responded with 80 of the fastest meters in human history. His astonishing burst carried him to gold, while Carlos faded to third and a bronze medal. A spectacular race, but it would be remembered only by track historians if not for the next few moments.
Sometimes, I hear the America of 2019 described as the most divided America ever. This conceit is incorrect.
The Vietnam War was blazing in 1968. So were American cities, set afire in frightening riots. In riots in Detroit and Newark, 69 Americans died. As Carlos and Smith approached the medal stand, they thought of Martin Luther King Jr., shot dead in Memphis a few months earlier. They called on his spirit as they sought to awaken their homeland.
“I am somebody,” Carlos says. “That’s what we were trying to say. We’re not windup toys so when it’s time for the war you get us in the war for you. When it’s time to represent you, you come and get us and then outside that we’re second-class citizens. We’re saying we are somebody. We have paid our dues, and we anticipate being respected for what we’ve paid in society.”
Carlos and Smith were criticized. Brent Musburger, columnist for the Chicago American, even compared the sprinters to Nazi storm troopers.
On Friday night, 51 years later, two men brave enough to peacefully protest were recognized for astounding speed and just-as-astounding inner strength. We finally understand they lifted their fists as righteous prophets in 1968.
“Man,” Carlos says, “I think I was a new paradigm for society as far as what an individual can believe in and put his true grit behind and say ‘I will weather the storm.’ I never will retract from who I am and what I believe in.”
The secret to the concrete resolve of this fiery 74-year-old?
I expect another bold, loud answer, but this time Carlos’ voice is a near whisper as he squeezes his wife, Charlene.
Sometimes, he says, the couple retreats to a dark and silent place, where a strong man shares secrets and weeps on his wife’s shoulder.
“She promised me,” Carlos says, “she never would tell.”