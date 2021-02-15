Topgolf, whose popular entertainment venues mix high-tech games, food and drink for golfers and nongolfers, is coming to Colorado Springs.
The Crush Golf driving range that's under construction at the Polaris Pointe retail complex will be taken over by Dallas-based Topgolf Entertainment Group, which will transform the facility into one of its year-round entertainment centers, according to an agreement announced by the company and Polaris Pointe developer Gary Erickson.
Topgolf will open in the summer on about 12 acres at Polaris Pointe, southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard in northern Colorado Springs. Topgolf, a sports entertainment giant, has more than 60 locations in the U.S. and internationally, including Centennial and Thornton.
The arrival of Topgolf brings another well-known brand to Polaris Pointe, which Erickson launched on 200 acres more than a decade ago.
It's anchored by Bass Pro Shops and home to about 60 stores, restaurants, service-oriented business and entertainment venues including Overdrive Raceway and Magnum Shooting Center. A 300-unit apartment complex and luxury senior loft project also are on tap at Polaris Pointe.
"Topgolf values the connections we have built throughout the state of Colorado and we look forward to bringing another unique and entertaining experience to the community of Colorado Springs," Topgolf CEO Dolf Berle said in a statement. "We were thrilled to work with Polaris Pointe as we add this location to the Topgolf family of venues for all to safely enjoy."
Topgolf has signed a long-term lease to take over Crush Golf, a 54,000-square-foot facility that's about 75% completed and had been on track to open in late June, Erickson said.
He launched Crush Golf in 2019, and, at the time, said it would have Topgolf-like amenities and create a first-of-its-kind gathering spot for corporate outings, parties and other get-togethers.
Erickson said he was approached a few months ago by Topgolf about taking over his facility. While Crush Golf might have matched up with Topgolf in some areas, it couldn't have competed with Topgolf's high-tech gaming systems and would have needed years to establish its own name, Erickson said.
"The level of the games, they are just a giant in that industry," Erickson said. "We're just super excited about them coming to town."
The most noticeable amenity at Topgolf is a driving range, whose can't-miss poles and netting allow golfers to practice their swings and drive balls without fear of smashing a parked car's window or causing other damage. At Polaris Pointe, Topgolf will have 74 outdoor hitting bays on two levels that will be heated and open year-round.
But the Topgolf entertainment concept offers more than golf swings.
The venue will be equipped with Topgolf’s Toptracer, a ball-tracing technology seen on television broadcasts of high-profile golf tournaments. The facility also will allow guests to play Topgolf games such as Angry Birds and Jewel Jam.
Topgolf, which will employ about 200 people, also accommodates outings by families and friends, along with corporate functions, birthday parties and other social gatherings. Food from a chef-driven menu, cocktails, music and year-round programming also are part of the facility.
Erickson said Topgolf attracts a wide range of age groups, including younger people who enjoy getting together after work, on weekends or for special occasions. Some are golfers, but many aren't, he said.
"This is for four to six guys going up there, having a beer and a sandwich and some hors d'oeuvres and playing these games they have to see who can hit the ball closer to a spot," Erickson said. "Corporate events, birthday parties, a big party place."