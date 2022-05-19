While being honored alongside her peers at Thursday’s Armed Services Luncheon at the DoubleTree Hotel, Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Hickle took painstaking care in everything she did. She stood and sat carefully. She shook hands carefully. And she was especially careful not to touch many surfaces with her pristine white uniform.

“I was so nervous, I could barely eat,” said Hickle, an intelligence specialist stationed with the Navy element at NORAD/U.S. Northern Command. “This is a comfortable uniform, but it gets dirty really easily.”

Hickle, a native of Greenfield, Ind., was one of 17 top enlisted members feted at the annual luncheon, which highlights the accomplishments of soldiers and airmen at the five military bases in the Pikes Peak region.

A 2014 graduate of Ball State University, Hickle could have applied for an officer's commission out of college, but “I thought it would be good to come in as an enlisted first, and become an officer later if I decided it was a good fit for me," she said.

The luncheon was the first such event to be held in person since 2019, and local sponsors and city leaders took advantage of the opportunity to thank the area’s enlisted troops face to face.

“This is the first time we’ve done this in three years, and it’s great to be back,” said Army Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of fort Carson and the 4th Infantry Division. “This is a special gathering.”

Hodne, the event’s keynote speaker, said the enlisted service member is the backbone of the U.S. military.

“It’s worth noting those honored today, the teammates they serve with, and the families who support them represent the will and the skill of our nation,” he said. “They represent the best of America, and they represent us all.”

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, currently in Washington, D.C., thanked the troops in a video message.

“America remains the home of the free because of the sacrifices of the brave few. For this, I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Lamborn said.

The congressman also thanked the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corp., as well as the Military Affairs Council, for spearheading the event.

“It is important for us to take the time to recognize the outstanding service of these men and women and their dedicated families,” he said.

The 17 enlisted troops were finalists for the Outstanding Enlisted award, the culminating achievement of a series of smaller-unit competitions held at the local bases. The winners of the unit contests were vetted by a panel of judges, who then had the unenviable task of choosing three winners from a group of top soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians.

The Outstanding Enlisted award recipients were Spc. Eddie Waller in the E-1 through E-4 category; Tech Sgt. Angela Wilkerson in the E-5/E-6 grouping; and Master Sgt. Stephanie Wagner-Ruch in the E-7/E-8 category — an Air Force sweep.

Hickle didn’t mind. She proudly wore the finalist’s medal around her neck, confident that it would not stain her dress whites.

“This was a great event, and I enjoyed being around all these folks,” said Hickle, who is considering applying for a commission after her NORAD tour. “I think they understand that the enlisted side of the house is what makes the military as strong as it is.”