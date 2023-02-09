Burnt toast is not something anyone is likely to see at the downtown restaurant named just that: Burnt Toast. Although the menu does include crisped bread.

Our server said the name is meant to be clever. However, another story I’d heard was that the proprietor of a nearby diner suggested Burnt Toast. Either way, it’s not a deterrent based on a steady flow of customers. Plus, the menu makes no mention of scorched, overcooked or singed food. Rather, along with a variety of breakfast/brunch items, there’s a lot of toast: French, seven-grain, churro, avocado, sourdough and more.

A rooftop patio and sidewalk tables are available when the weather cooperates. Inside, this has a diner vibe — complete with seating at the counter — but with a trendy bill of fare.

The menu is divided by several categories in descending order: Scram-Bowls, Southwestern, French Toast, Avocado Toast, Granola-Bowls, Breakfast Entrees, Appetizers and Burgers & Sandwiches. Each has at least three options, with the latter boasting nine. The point is, there are plenty of possibilities depending on tastes, budget and curiosity.

Huevos rancheros ($18) is a powerhouse meal given the serving size and the combination of seasonings and textures. Two fried corn tortillas serve as the base, topped with shredded braised pork, pinto beans, two eggs (over easy, but it’s your choice) drizzled with avocado cream. Pico de gallo is the finishing touch. It’s all coated in a large amount of smoky red chile sauce. Surprisingly, the tortillas maintained their crunchiness.

The Garden Avocado Toast ($12) and the Elvis French Toast ($15) both caught my eye. Ultimately, the former was ordered. This is not only beautifully plated, it’s also bright and refreshing thanks to the fresh lemon dressing and ribbons of zucchini, carrots and radishes atop arugula. Avocado is thickly smeared on a large slice of (what else) toast. The balsamic drips add plate appeal and additional flavor.

Next visit, I’ll try the Elvis French Toast, made with brioche (gluten-free bread is available), peanut butter, house jam, bananas, bacon and finished with Chantilly cream.

Burgers, of which there are several variations including an Impossible (known here as “Oh, It’s Possible”), come with the usual accoutrements.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Turkey Apple Melt ($15) creatively combines several rarely matched ingredients. This is a glorified grilled cheese with smoked turkey, sliced apples poached in port, bacon jam and white cheddar cheese that oozes out the sides. The cheese also keeps everything contained with the toasted 7-grain bread.

Burgers and sandwiches are served with sidewinder (aka curly) fries, french fries and sweet potato fries. Gluten-free bread may be substituted for all menu items featuring bread. The Scram-Bowls include home fries and the Granola-Bowls incorporate fresh fruit.

Burnt Toast has a full bar with a namesake cocktail, a variety of house specialty drinks and your basic cuppa Joe. I observed that the lone server greeted everyone who walked in the door. He efficiently kept tabs on the customers and thanked everyone as they left. He was a whirlwind with a smile.

Burnt Toast

Breakfast and lunch diner

Location: 112 N. Nevada Ave.

Contact: 1-719-377-5444; goburnttoast.com

Prices: $9 to $21

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor seating (weather permitting).

Favorite dishes: Avocado toast.

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.