Don't go.

Please don't grow up so fast.

We like you just as you are.

But if, despite our pleas, you are still going to college, here is some unsolicited advice.

Set high expectations for yourself, yet reward yourself for reasonable achievements. Take what you do seriously, but try not to take yourself too seriously. Make room in your life for sunrises, sunsets, beautiful music, art, travel, humor, joy and love.

Here are a few more random suggestions.

1. Use all your resources. The faculty, administrators, librarians, coaches, IT geeks, health center folks, residential life staff and others are all there to help you on your intellectual and social journey through college or university. Never hesitate to make use of them. And be sure to thank them and the custodians, plumbers and security staff.

2. Face the reality that you cannot do it all. You cannot play varsity lacrosse, be editor of the student newspaper, star in the musical at the campus theater, etc. Time management is key. Carefully choose your extracurricular activities and then work to excel at these. Heed the advice of Anna Quindlen, "What is really hard and really amazing — is giving up on being perfect, and beginning to work on becoming yourself."

3. Speak up and participate in class. Sit in the first or second row. One of the most important things for you to gain in college is the ability to talk effectively to groups of people. Consider, too, starting study and discussion groups out of class.

4. Going to college puts you in the largest pool of people your own age that you will ever swim in. It will be easy to hang with friends of your own political and spiritual leanings. Reach out and get to know as many of your fellow students as possible over a wide range of race, religion, national origin, politics, and economic background. Broaden and strengthen your own views by working to see things from the points of view of others.

5. Work on upgrading your writing skills for both communication and persuasion. Every test, examination and term paper offers another chance to hone your writing skills. Be sure to provide evidence. Remember, too, that perfectionism undermines playfulness, creativity and the liberating process in writing.

6. Don't expect to automatically have a good time in college or university. Films and television mistakenly paint a picture of academic life as a continuous party filled with attractive young people who never seem to feel lonely or spend much time going to class and studying. The truth is that many students are challenged both academically and socially by college life. And many students in America have to work, nearly full time, even to afford to go to college. Finding "your people" may take some time, just as being a good friend requires time and sharing.

7. Teachers and coaches understand that when they hold people to high standards, they increase the likelihood that students or players will excel. A useful mantra: “It's never a disgrace to reach for the stars. What is sad is having no stars to reach for.”

8. “Those who travel the high road of humility,” said our friend and former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, “are not troubled by heavy traffic.” Humble people don't think any less of themselves — they just think of themselves less.

9. Optimists believe in breakthroughs. They are alliance builders who have never given up. The best leaders have tough-minded optimism rather than naive optimism. They understand how things may be, yet they keep searching for the possibilities. A look at entrepreneurs shows dogged and sometimes even irrational convictions play an important role. We may not agree with everything he does, yet we admire Elon Musk's T-shirt that reads "Occupy Mars."

10. Luck is when preparation meets opportunity. Those who fail to prepare often fail. Be ready to fight for your beliefs and values. It is fine to become bold in what you stand for yet be wary of what you might fall for. Convictions are important yet be cautious in developing your beliefs.

11. One's moral compass is measured by how willingly you stand up for those who are voiceless and powerless. The strong and rich already have seats at the table. It takes courage to sacrifice at least part of yourself to nourish struggles for justice, freedom, and improving the lot of those who, for whatever reason, have been left behind. Be a lifter.

12. Be careful what you admire. Most of us unconsciously admire things that can corrupt our souls. To paraphrase David Foster Wallace: If you worship money, you will never have enough. Admire good looks, and you will always feel ugly. Worship power, and you will end up feeling weak and afraid.

13. Expand your listening abilities. Hear both what is being said and what is not being said. Refine your skill of asking questions, especially for second and third opinions. There are no dumb questions — only dumb people who fail to ask questions. Albert Einstein said: “Never lose your holy curiosity.”

14. Effective people seek out multiple mentors and multiple apprenticeships. Keep getting yourself adopted by smart and talented people. Try to take courses from highly respected professors — and remember it is OK to take occasional courses on a pass/fail basis.

15. Be on time. If you can't be on time, be early. You don't want others to waste your time.

16. Creativity involves playfulness, resisting conformity and conventional thinking. Picasso joked: “It takes a long time to become young” and presumably, playful.

17. Be and know yourself. Everyone else is already taken. Know your strengths and your weaknesses. Learn to compensate for your weaknesses. Learn from your setbacks but transcend shyness and unnecessary hesitation. Try to live fearlessly in a world that will often be a fearful place. Make sure, too, that you live your dream and not those of other people.

18. Develop positive addictions: meditation, yoga, skiing, rock climbing, playing a musical instrument, poetry, weaving, volunteering, painting, photography.

19. John W. Gardner, a mentor of ours, encouraged: “Learn all your life. Learn from your failures. Learn from your successes. When you hit a spell of trouble, ask what is this trying to teach me? The lessons aren't always happy ones. but they keep coming. "

20. Don't be afraid of new ideas. And don't be afraid of old ideas.

Oh, two last items: Have a good toothbrush and use it three times a day. And try to set aside five minutes a week — out of your 168-hour weeks — to call or text your grandparents with updates.

With great love,

Your grandfather.