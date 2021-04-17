Toss beans and peas with radishes. Stir together honey, tarragon, salt and pepper. Drizzle over vegetables.

Snip ends off beans and sugar snap peas; remove strings from snap peas. In a large saucepan, bring water to a boil over high heat. Add beans and reduce heat; simmer, covered, 4-5 minutes. Add sugar snap peas; simmer, covered, until both beans and peas are crisp-tender, another 2-3 minutes. Drain.

In a salad bowl, combine the first 5 ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk the vinaigrette ingredients. Drizzle over salad; toss to coat.

Roasted Sunflower Seeds

Yield: 1 cup

1 cup unshelled sunflower seeds

Water

½ cup salt

Procedure:

Place sunflower seeds in a bowl. Pour in enough water to cover the seeds. The sunflower seeds will absorb some of the water, which will prevent them from becoming too dry while roasting.

Add salt and stir to mix in the salt. Soak in the salted water overnight. This will help to infuse the sunflower seeds with a salty flavor.

Alternatively, if you are in a rush, you can place the sunflower seeds and salted water into a pot and leave to simmer for an hour and a half to two hours. Drain the seeds. Pour off the salted water and pat the seeds dry with some paper towel.

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Spread seeds on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, in a single layer. Try not to have any of the seeds overlapping.

Roast the seeds for 30 to 40 minutes, until the shells are golden brown. The shells will also develop a slight crack down the middle as they roast. Stir the seeds occasionally, to ensure that they roast evenly on both sides.

Serve or store in airtight container.

Source: National Sunflower Association