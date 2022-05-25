After a trial lasting just over two weeks, Timothy Ray Scott Jr. was convicted on multiple charges of first-degree murder on Tuesday for the double homicide of his estranged wife and her mother, and will serve life in prison, according to court records.

Scott is charged with killing his estranged wife, Ann Jolynne Page Scott, 29, and her mother, Tamara Dunn, 59, after several reported domestic disputes between the couple.

Ann Scott, also known as Annie Clark, and Dunn were found dead in Ann Scott's townhome on Colorado Springs' north side on March 5, 2020. According to previous reporting from The Gazette, Timothy Scott's trial was delayed several times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The night of March 5, Dunn was found at the bottom of the stairs in the townhome having suffered 16 stab wounds, while Ann Scott was found dead in the upstairs bedroom with several gunshot wounds to the head.

Dunn died at the hospital, but some of her final words before her death were, "he killed my daughter."

Timothy Scott was found by officers inside the townhome injured, and was arrested by Colorado Springs police on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

Last week during the trial, the jury heard testimony from several prosecution witnesses who outlined the actions of Timothy Scott in the weeks leading up to the killings.

Witnesses testified about a domestic dispute between Timothy and Ann Scott in February, a month before the murder, an incident which Timothy Scott was arrested for and was later released on $3,000 bond. Witnesses also spoke about the harassment and stalking suffered by Ann Scott at home and at work at the hands of Timothy Scott, and that she had filed for divorce less than two weeks before the murders, due to abuse from her husband.

The jury also heard testimony from Timothy Scott's ex-wife, stating that he told her "this b---- is going to get what she deserves," referring to Ann Scott, three days before the murder. Testimony also was heard from a coworker of Ann Scott's that Timothy Scott had said to his wife that he "would like to watch her (Ann Scott) take her last breath."

According to court records, Timothy Scott was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and multiple counts of stalking, among other charges.

Justice Diana May sentenced Timothy Scott to two counts of life in prison for the first-degree murder charges, as well as an additional 12 years for the stalking charges.