A timeline of Chad Burnett's encounter with the police on the morning of his death, according to body-worn camera released by Colorado Springs police, recorded 911 audio and a timeline of events from the police department:
— 9:55 a.m. A neighbor calls 911 to report that Chad Burnett threatened her husband with a knife after Burnett threw his belongings across their front yard and began to yell, according to 911 audio.
While on the phone with the dispatcher, the caller said Burnett went back inside his house.
— 9:58 a.m. Another neighbor calls to report Burnett after she saw him with the knife before he threw an object toward her house, which shattered her office window. She called Burnett “absolutely looney.”
“But we’ve been so concerned about him,” the woman tells the dispatcher.
— About 10:30 a.m. Sgt. Michael Inazu and Officer Matthew Fleming arrive at Chad Burnett’s house near the end of a cul-de-sac in a gated community near The Broadmoor. They speak to him through the window of his front door, asking him to come outside. Officer Joseph Daigle stands nears the garage before leaving to talk to neighbor’s who reported Burnett’s behavior.
“Can you come talk to us, Chad?” Inazu is heard in the footage. “Can you come out?,” Fleming asks.
“Yeah, that’s a big knife. Leave that there. Can you open the door?” Inazu says. Burnett appears to be talking to the officers, though he is inaudible in the body camera footage.
“I want to help you,” Inazu says. “Would you open the door, please? We won’t hurt you. ... We’re here to help you.
Inazu continues to peer through the window and tells Fleming that Burnett’s knife was on the table.
“We need to talk,” the sergeant continues to tell Burnett. “I’m not going to arrest you. I just want to talk where I’m not screaming through a window,” he says
He asks Burnett to come outside to show them where he met his neighbor.
Burnett is seen through the front door window talking to the officer. Inazu comments on his Van Halen shirt and asks if Burnett will come outside to talk about the rock band.
— 10:53 a.m. Inazu leaves Burnett’s house to talk to a neighbor. Burnett remains inside his house.
— 10:56 a.m. Burnett walks out his front door as the officers stand at the end of his driveway. Police say Burnett is holding a dowel and uses it to strike a tree, and Fleming finds a knife in Burnett’s flower garden, police said.
— 10:58 a.m. Burnett calls 911 to report “fake police at his home,” according to 911 audio. He tells the dispatcher he just arrived from Japan and his jet is parked at the Colorado Springs Airport. He claims he owned The Broadmoor hotel.
— 11:07 a.m. Inazu talks to Burnett outside before leaving with Fleming and Daigle to go to a neighbor’s house.
— 11:38 a.m. Inazu, Fleming and Daigle approach Burnett outside his house and Inazu talks to Burnett. Their conversation is inaudible, though Burnett is heard asking the officers to stop at the end of the his walkway and tells them that he is sponsored by the San Diego Police Department.
— 11:39 a.m. Officers charge toward Burnett into his house and push him to the floor.
Officer Caroline Barth yells “on the ground” and seconds later, deploys a Taser, striking Burnett in the stomach. He cries out in pain and falls to the ground.
The officers try to place him in handcuffs and tell Burnett to stop resisting. Burnett continues to struggle with the officers while on the ground.
“Kill me,” Burnett is heard saying, while on the floor. “We’re not going to kill you,” an officer says.
— 11:40 a.m. Barth calls for medical over her radio
“Help me,” Burnett says as the officers place handcuffs on his wrist. One officer forces Burnett on the ground with his forearms pressed against Burnett’s back, while another officer checks his pockets for weapons.
“I’m Ray Bourchet’s son. Help me!,” Burnett is heard saying.
— 11:40 a.m. Daigle and Fleming try to bring Burnett outside, but Burnett starts to yell and says he does not want to leave his house.
All three fall forward onto the concrete step outside the house and Burnett yells “Help me” as an officer places his upper body across the 6-foot-7-inch, 260-pound Burnett.
The officer lifts himself off Burnett and tells him to take deep breaths and Burnett becomes visibly calmer and is heard saying, “I’m sorry.”
— 11:43 a.m. The officers tell him he has to go to the police car, when Burnett becomes upset and walks back inside, still in handcuffs and tumbles to the ground.
“I told you to relax, didn’t I?” an officer said. An officer is seen on Burnett’s back, while another presses down on his shoulders. “You didn’t want to listen, did ya?"
“I do want to listen,” Burnett said.
“Nope, I don’t think you do. So now we’re going to do it our way.”
“Please don’t,” Burnett says.
“The easy way is over with,” the officer says.
“This is my house. You can’t do that to me,” Burnett said, with his face on the carpet of his home. He continues to yell for help and officers tell him to relax while holding him to the ground.
They tell him repeatedly to stop resisting, until Burnett stops talking and appears motionless.
— 11:47 a.m. Three officers appear to hold Burnett on the ground for about a minute until they turn him to the side and check for a pulse.
They place a spit bag over his head and shackles over his feet, preparing to carry him outside.
— 11:48 a.m. Daigle says Burnett has a pulse. Another officer suggests Burnett is playing possum.
While holding him on his side, an officer pats Burnett and asks, “Hey, you with us?”
An officer is heard saying that Burnett’s eyes are very dilated and do not constrict when a flashlight is shone in his eyes. Daigle checks for his pulse again.
— 11:52 a.m. About eight minutes after Burnett stops moving and responding to officers, the officers begin to give him chest compressions and continue until paramedics arrive shortly after.
Burnett died in his house, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident as a neutral agency since force was used.