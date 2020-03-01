Colorado Springs parks officials have decided it's time to take on a matter that's taken the outdoor recreation world by storm: electric battery-powered bikes, or e-bikes, a term inciting both joy and dread across the West.
While some Colorado counties have adopted the zippy wheels on dirt trails, they've been limited to concrete commuter paths here in the state's second-largest metro area.
While some cycling purists and hikers have raged — literally — against the emerging transports, electric enthusiasts have ridden on, including El Paso County's sheriff.
"It's coming, whether we like it or not," Bill Elder recently said at a roundtable meeting with parks Director Karen Palus and a pair of her top colleagues. Elder voiced concerns of e-bike hate, saying he himself had experienced "vigilantism" from angry mountain bikers.
Officials said they were pleased to be launching a community discussion, what many have seen as long overdue.
They plan to convene leading advocates and stakeholders on March 31 in what will mark the city's first concerted effort to make a decision on e-bikes in popular parks and open spaces.
(In a related but separate development, the city is planning to request bids from e-scooter companies to provide services during a trial period that could start this summer. That could bring the scooters, ubiquitous in Denver and many other cities, to sidewalks and bike lanes in the Springs.)
With mention of the March 31 e-bike summit at the recent roundtable, enthusiast Ron Ramsey said, "I applaud that. But we've had three years and plenty of opportunities to do that, and we have not done that, unfortunately."
He referenced a time back to 2017, when the state passed a bill allowing e-bikes on urban corridors and defining them by three classes:
• Class 1: pedal-assisted charge, no throttle, with 20 mph top speed
• Class 2: throttle-assisted, with 20 mph top speed
• Class 3: pedal-assisted, with 28 mph top speed
Since the legislation, electric has been a fast-growing sector in the cycling industry. Front Range parks departments have embarked on detailed studies to become e-bike friendly.
Last fall, amid the first year of e-bikes on Jefferson County trails, a lead ranger there told The Gazette that Class 1 e-bikes were causing no noticeable uptick of conflicts. The counterpart in Boulder County explained data points leading up to commissioners' November vote to OK Class 1 and 2 bikes on nonmountainous trails:
"What we found, perhaps counterintuitively, was e-bike speeds are not greater than conventional speeds in most cases," program manager Tina Nielsen said.
The International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) led a 2015 study in Oregon that found soil displacement by e-bikes and traditional mountain bikes to be "not significantly different." The sport's head stewarding body supports Class 1 e-bikes on trails "as long as access is not lost or impeded for traditional mountain bikes."
IMBA's local chapter has expressed that very fear: that by introducing e-bikes to trails, angst will rise against all bikes, threatening future privileges. Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates' position is "that e-bikes must be regulated separately from human-powered bikes, and not grouped together with the same access everywhere."
That was reiterated last week with the nonprofit's release of a survey about e-bikes. It came amid "a lot of pressure to change regulations," as the group's executive director wrote in an email to partners.
"I'm gonna admit, I sort of have a certain emotional attachment to the sport as it is. I like it the way it is," Cory Sutela said in an interview. "So my emotional attachment can't drive it. The big point for us is we have to facilitate a good conversation, and we need voices on all sides, and that's the intention of this survey."
He has expressed widely-held worries: that e-bike riders might not be familiar with trail etiquette; that e-bikes could bring unprepared riders to far-out wilds; that e-bikes will only become more popular and powerful as the years go on.
"The challenge with this whole discussion is that e-bikes haven't yet appeared in the numbers nor the configurations that are coming," Sutela said. "When you allow something like this, it would be very difficult to turn back the clock and make restrictions."
Elder wondered about enforcement at the roundtable with other officials. He brought up an instance of "a really aggressive group of mountain bikers" that "tried to run me off the trail." From fellow authorities, he learned of other such reports from fellow e-bikers.
And that would be hard to stop, said Scott Abbott, the city's parks, trails and open space manager.
"We could have neon, fire-orange signs that you should or shouldn't do this at every park and trailhead, doesn't matter," he said. "If you're doing a thing or you're on a thing, they are going to tell you how they feel."
As Ramsey, 70, said they did to him and his wife last March. He said he was unaware of e-bikes not being allowed at Red Rock Canyon Open Space until being "cursed at" by a couple of mountain bikers.
Palus sympathized with the couple and offered a warning ahead of the March 31 meeting: "It will not be an easy conversation."
But "it's definitely time," said Kurt Schroeder, city park operations and development manager. He said there were no plans to conduct the sort of studies done by Jefferson and Boulder counties.
"We don't necessarily have the same amount of resources that other communities may have," he said. "So we're gonna learn from what they've learned, and it gives us even more information to base our next steps."
The March 31 discussion will be invite-only, said city communications specialist Vanessa Zink. That's "to ensure one group can't pack the house, if you will," she said. "So we can hear diverse opinions in a calm way."
Ramsey asked how long it might take for a decision to be made. He was given no clear answer.
"Well, summer's coming up, and I lost last summer," he said. "I'm not getting any younger."