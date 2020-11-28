Paul Klee's three random thoughts on Broncos-Saints at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday:
1. Taysom ... Tebow?
Playing at Empower Field at Mile High, New Orleans quarterback Taysom Hill inevitably will draw comparisons to Tim Tebow. But here's what I’m thinking about: Isn't this a decent example of what we would have seen if Tebow had been willing to play a position other than quarterback? Their situations weren’t so different. Hill has been a terrific complement to all-timer Drew Brees. Tebow could’ve been the same for all-timer Peyton Manning. Can you imagine if the 2012 Broncos had kept him around and gotten creative with Tebow, as Sean Payton and the Saints do with Hill? Tebow went 6-foot-2, 236 pounds. Hill goes 6-2, 221. Tebow averaged 5.02 yards per carry, Hill averages 5.4. But where they diverge is in a willingness to play a position other than quarterback. Hill has seven receiving touchdowns as a makeshift tight end. He’s had six as a runner. Shoot, he’s even blocked a punt for the Saints. And his debut as a starting QB showed the biggest difference in the two. Hill completed 78 percent of his passes in his first game as the QB. That’s 29 percent higher than Tebow’s career mark as a passer.
2. Empty ... Mile High?
For the first time, the Broncos will host a game without fans. The fan ban is a bizarre decision considering there has not been a single case of COVID-19 traced back to a Broncos game. Then again, public schools across Colorado are closing to in-person again despite medical experts all over the globe confirming schools absolutely, positively should be open. (There I go again, forgetting these decisions are based on what makes people feel good, not what actually does good.) There are some real differences in covering a Broncos game without a full house. You notice little things on the sideline, like Noah Fant’s frustration when he goes long stretches without a touch, or Mount Shelby Harris blowing up on Vic Fangio, or the limitless optimism and support that Dalton Risner offers his fellow offensive linemen. Instead of getting sidetracked by the shenanigans and emotions of Broncos fans in the stands, you notice truly how often Brandon McManus kicks a ball into the net. (Dozens of practice kicks.) But Broncos games without fans never will be the same, and the 2021 opener needs to be a tailgate blowout.
3. NFL playoff picture
Here in Week 12 of the NFL season, one man's Super Bowl prediction: New Orleans vs. Pittsburgh. But a close second would be New Orleans vs. Kansas City. And guess what? New Orleans and Kansas City are next on the Broncos’ schedule. The Chiefs (plus-10.7) and Saints (plus-7.3) are second and third in point differential. (The Steelers are tops at 12.4). It’s convenient to write off the Saints with Drew Brees expected to miss at least the next 2-3 weeks with fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. (Broken ribs are terribly painful, by the way. He’ll be seeing ghosts for a while after his return.) But there’s so much else to like about the Saints roster that I can’t count them out. It’s not often you find a top-five offense paired with a top-five defense, or a coaching staff innovative enough to seamlessly transition between an all-time passer like Brees and a running quarterback like Taysom Hill. “I’ve always felt like (Saints coach Sean Payton) is one of the best play-callers in the league,” Vic Fangio said. Then again, this Saints outfit reminds of the 2012 Broncos — the NFL’s best team that season ... and one that didn’t win the Super Bowl. So who really knows, anyway?