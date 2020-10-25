Paul Klee's three thoughts as the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Broncos at Mile High:
1. Does Drew Lock hate the snow?
Does size matter? Hand size, I mean. Find out Sunday at snowy Empower Field at Mile High. The weather forecast says this will be the second straight snow game between Patrick Mahomes and Drew Lock. Last year on a wretched day at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes played one of the best games I’ve ever seen from a quarterback: 27 of 34 for 340 yards and two touchdowns — in a blizzard. Meanwhile, Lock’s first go-round in wintry weather was numbing: 18 of 40 for 208 yards and an interception in the end zone. Now the Broncos need to find out if Lock struggles in the snow, or if that one was an outlier. (Playing well in cold weather can be a handy quality around these hills, especially come playoff time.) Anyway, here’s what Broncos general manager John Elway once said at the NFL draft about hand size: “As a player you never look at it. As a GM you always do.” For the record, Lock’s hands measured 9 inches. Mahomes’ were 9.25 inches. According to the New York Post, 35 quarterbacks drafted in the first round since 2008 averaged 9.75 inches. Small-ish hands sure didn’t bother Mahomes in the snow. Will they bother Lock?
2. Jerry Jeudy’s breakout game is Sunday
When the Raiders drafted Henry Ruggs III ahead of Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy, Jeudy scribbled down a mental note. “I expected to be (drafted) a little higher,” Jeudy said on draft night. And why not? Jeudy was better than Ruggs at Alabama. Now it looks like both are going to be awesome wide receivers in the NFL. Here’s a hunch Jeudy’s breakout game comes against the Chiefs, who saw Ruggs go for 112 yards and a touchdown. For one, Jeudy is due. He has been steady. He needs only 34 yards Sunday to become the second rookie to reach 300 receiving yards by his sixth game (Eddie Royal). But he’s also had three drops and hasn’t busted out a 100-yard game that turns heads. Is this a good time to mention Cowboys rookie CeeDee Lamb – who was taken right after Jeudy — has a pair of 100-yard games in the bag? Watch Jeudy on Sunday. The Chiefs have allowed three wide receivers to go off for 112, 96 and 118 yards. Noah Fant’s return and a second week with Lock could bring a game ball.
3. Don't let 'em fool you: Chiefs want to get Le’Veon Bell a touchdown in his K.C. debut
Andy Reid and the Chiefs believe in style points. Who else remembers the time Reid called for 346-pound defensive lineman Dontari Poe to throw a jump pass? It's no small thing Reid made that call with a 27-10 lead against the Broncos. That game officially ended the Broncos' dominance in the AFC West. Now comes the Chiefs debut of Le’Veon Bell. You can bet Reid would love to unveil their new toy with a bang against a division rival. Here’s a hunch Bell’s number is called early in the red zone. “He’s one of those guys that can do kind of do everything. He can run the ball. He’s a good protector and a very good route-runner. You get the whole package,” Reid said. What about Bell’s fantasy prospects? Fantasy guru Brad Evans of FTNBets suggests you should hold off a week: “Denver is the unfriendliest opponent for fantasy running backs, allowing 3.69 yards per carry, 112.6 total yards per game and one total TD.” I don’t expect Bell to be a major player Sunday. But getting Bell a TD in his K.C. debut would be on brand for Reid.