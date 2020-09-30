Three with Klee
Who else is thrilled Air Force football is back Saturday? So here are three quotes from Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo that can be applied to Thursday night’s Broncos-Jets game:
1. Niumatalolo on Air Force: “We expect them to be a good team. We just don’t know who they are.”
Just as Navy isn’t sure which Air Force players it will see, the Jets weren’t sure until Tuesday which quarterback will suit up for the Broncos. Vic Fangio waited to announce Brett Rypien as the starter. The delay was out of necessity, but there is some gamesmanship at work. That’s one fewer day for the Jets to focus on Rypien as the opponent. That’s one fewer day the Jets knew it won't be Jeff Driskel. Adam Gase is under fire as Jets coach, but the man knows quarterbacks. He won in Colorado as Tim Tebow’s QB coach and Peyton Manning’s offensive coordinator. Shorting Gase even a single day of quarterback study is a subtle win for the Broncos. Then again, does it really matter who’s at quarterback for the Broncos when the offensive line can’t stop a parked car? Only one quarterback in the NFL had been under more fire than Driskel, who has been pressured on 27.6 percent of their pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus. “These quarterbacks that we have in while Drew (Lock) is injured, they’re not going to move around like Drew is,” offensive lineman Dalton Risner said. Here’s a hunch you see two quarterbacks Thursday — Driskel and Rypien. Fangio said Blake Bortles won’t be ready.
2. Niumatalolo on injuries: “Some guys have a full kitchen worth of stuff they can work with. Some guys have flour and baking powder and put some water in it and hope the cake rises.”
You can’t pin this 0-3 start on Vic Fangio. The injuries are staggering. They’re missing five starters. They’re missing players who account for 15 Pro Bowls. Four of the five highest-paid Broncos are on the shelf. Broncos on the Injured Reserve list are making $53 million this season — $20 million more than the next team. But here’s how it would turn south for Fangio: getting blown out. His Broncos rarely get run off the field. He’s had five double-digit losses through 19 games. His Broncos have been competitive. In comparison, Vance Joseph had nine double-digit losses through 19 games, including three losses by at least 25 points. Fangio has yet to suffer a loss by at least 25 points. Yes, that’s where the Broncos find themselves: comparing coaches by blowout losses. Now they pray the cake rises. “We have sustained a lot of injuries. There’s no denying that,” Fangio said. “But we’re going to keep fighting. We’re going to keep preparing. We’re going to have guys go out there and give it their all and get us a win.”
3. Niumatalolo on the Falcons: “They’re very similar to us. Air Force is very similar to us.”
Navy and Air Force recruit the same circles. They are directed by terrific coaches, Niumatalolo and Troy Calhoun. They are called to a higher mission beyond football. But only one of them knows Broncos starting quarterback Brett Rypien so well it’s like he played in their program. Air Force faced Rypien four times — two wins, two losses — during his career as a four-year starter at Boise State. And Rypien loved playing the Falcons: 10 touchdowns, zero interceptions. The Mountain West’s all-time passing leader, Rypien topped 300 yards passing in three of the four meetings with Air Force. He averaged 313 yards per meeting. Perhaps the best game of his college career came against Air Force, a 2019 win where Rypien threw for 399 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Calhoun once described Rypien as “an absolute superstar.” No surprise that Calhoun’s a fan of Rypien, whose reputation among the Broncos is that of a smart player with a strong understanding of the playbook. I can confirm: twice last season, when Rypien shuffled between the practice squad and active roster, he politely declined an interview request — while poring over his iPad. “I just want to make sure I’m ready if my number gets called,” he said. Thursday shoves the Mountain West into the football spotlight, too. Good look for the league.