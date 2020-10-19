DENVER — Don't ask the Broncos how to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
They’ve had no idea. Nine straight games, nine straight Chiefs wins. Mahomes ... Alex Smith ... Matt Moore. Didn’t matter who quarterbacked the Chiefs. Kansas City’s got Denver’s number in a way no one's seen since an 11-game streak in the 1960s.
“We’ll see where we’re at,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said of Sunday’s fork-in-the-road matchup at Empower Field at Mile High. “It’s going to be a great, great challenge.”
With Mahomes, it always is. So let’s study who did beat Mahomes and the Chiefs. See how they accomplished what the Broncos have not. See if Denver is capable of shrinking a five-year gap.
Warning: there will be math.
Step one: Score. A lot. Score touchdowns, not field goals, like the Broncos did Sunday in beating the Patriots, 18-12. Then score some more. Before their game Monday against the Bills, the Chiefs showed 10 losses since the start of the 2018 season when Mahomes took over the AFC West. The teams that beat the Chiefs averaged 32.6 points. It’s not like the teams that beat Mahomes sometimes scored 35 ... sometimes scored 17 ... sometimes scored 23. Nope. It’s not staggered. The teams that beat Mahomes lit up the scoreboard. In nine of 10 games, the victors scored at least 29 points. Three scored more than 40. The winning totals: 40, 35, 31, 31, 19 (the outlier), 43, 54, 29, 38 and 37 points.
Big numbers. That’s what it takes.
Can the Broncos score 33 points? Because I say that’s going to be the magic number Sunday.
Keeping Mahomes off the field is fine and dandy. But you must score touchdowns when he is.
“Right now he’s got such a Star Wars offense over there,” Fangio said. “A lot of weapons, a lot of speed and a great, great quarterback who is operating this offense at a very, very high level. He’s very hard to sack, he doesn’t throw interceptions, or very rarely does. The guy is at the top of his game.”
Sure is.
Ever wonder how opponents viewed the Broncos during the Peyton Manning years? It was probably something like this: “It’s hard to try to take away one guy in that offense,” Fangio said.
“They’re actually a better offense right now than they were last year because of the addition of (running back Clyde) Edwards-Helaire. And they’re better because Mahomes is a young quarterback who just keeps getting better and better. I know that’s hard to believe, but he’s getting better and better.”
Step two: Be healthy. The Broncos never will be all-the-way healthy, not with Von Miller and Courtland Sutton at home with injuries. But they should be as healthy Sunday against the Chiefs as they have been so far this season. Fangio said “there will be a chance” that wide receiver KJ Hamler, tight end Noah Fant and cornerback A.J. Bouye are able to return for the Broncos. That’s a speed guy, an awesome tight end and a veteran to help cover all those Chiefs track stars. Good timing to get 'em all back.
Toss tight-end revelation Albert Okwuegbunam on that list, too. He's an addition, more or less.
Hard to believe, but the Broncos on Sunday will have only two players who were on the field the last time they beat the Chiefs, in 2015: Brandon McManus and Sylvester Williams — and that's if Williams is on the active roster. Been a while.
The Broncos defense won’t get run over Sunday. Shhh, don’t tell anyone, but the defense jumped into the top 10 of DVOA, a metric that adjusts for strength of opponent, among other things. It’s a helpful metric, is what I’m saying. And the Broncos are No. 10 in DVOA after holding the Patriots to 12 points.
Sorry about all the math. I’m not usually like this. But desperate times call for desperate measures. Nine straight losses are desperate times. The Broncos require desperate measures.
“We are playing a really, really good team next week,” former Chiefs fan quarterback Drew Lock said. “It’s going to be a really good test for us to see who we are and if we’re mentally and physically tough enough to come in there and try to get a win.”
Step three in beating Mahomes and the Chiefs:
Count to nine and ... pray.