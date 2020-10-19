A look at Chiefs' nine straight wins vs. Broncos

A Chiefs sweep of the Broncos in 2020 would tie the series record for longest win streak at 11 straight, Paul Klee writes:

2019

9. Dec. 15: Kansas City 23, Denver 3

K.C. didn’t score in the final 24:50 of game time — and didn’t need to in a frigid snow game

8. Oct. 17: Kansas City 30, Denver 6

Backup QB Matt Moore replaced injured Patrick Mahomes and K.C. scored 30 unanswered points

2018

7. Oct. 28: Kansas City 30, Denver 23

Patrick Mahomes lit up Denver’s defense for 303 yards and four TDs as Case Keenum suffered five sacks

6. Oct. 1: Kansas City 27, Denver 23

The Chiefs punished the Broncos on the ground with Kareem Hunt piling up 121 rushing yards and a TD

2017

5. Dec. 31: Kansas City 27, Denver 24

Paxton Lynch had more TDs (2 to 0) and a higher QB rating (87.3 to 76.4) than Patrick Mahomes ... in another defeat

4. Oct. 30: Kansas City 29, Denver 19

Five field goals from Harrison Butker — a perfect example of the Alex Smith era — carried the Chiefs to victory

2016

3. Dec. 25: Kansas City 33, Denver 10

The Broncos wanted nothing to do with Christmas in Missouri and managed no points over the final 36:38

2. Nov. 27: Kansas City 30, Denver 27 (OT)

Trevor Siemian threw for 368 yards, three TDs before Gary Kubiak’s risky 62-yard FG call led to an OT loss

2015

1. Nov. 15: Kansas City 29, Denver 13

Only one team scored more points vs. Super Bowl 50 champs — the Steelers, who totaled 34 in Week 15