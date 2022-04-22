MONTE VISTA • Chandra Campos, her daughter Alyssa, and her husband, Savino Sanchez, stood in the Reinhardt Mobile Home Park and surveyed molten, twisted remains .
“This was our home,” Campos said.
Campos, her husband and three children are one of six families displaced when a fire broke out Wednesday near the trailer park and grew quickly out of control, burning for more than six hours and scorching 17 acres before fire crews were able to contain it.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but officials said it does not seem to be human-caused.
Just after noon on Wednesday, Campos, home from a doctor’s appointment, lay down for a nap before picking her kids up from school. She was barely asleep when she heard a nearby vehicle frantically honking its horn.
“There was fire everywhere,” she said.
Thankful her children weren’t home, Campos quickly got the family’s three dogs and cat out of the home as the fire quickly advanced. Then she scrambled away from the flames, leaving her car behind, and from a safe distance, she watched her home burn to the ground.
When firefighters arrived, the fire had begun to spread east, heading down a street about a quarter-mile until it found another field and continued to burn.
“It was wild,” said Lt. Cody Sullivan of the Monte Vista Fire Protection District. “The dry conditions, the high winds and the warm weather helped the fire spread quickly.”
While the Monte Vista Police Department rushed to evacuate nearby homes, the town’s 20-member volunteer fire department enlisted the aid of multiple agencies, including the Alamosa Fire Department and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
“Everybody in and around the town wanted to help,” Sullivan said. “We had chemical companies bringing us water, crews coming in from out of town to help out. They helped to keep it from getting worse.”
Crews had the blaze under control by about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night and most of the evacuated families were allowed to return to their homes shortly thereafter.
But Campos' family and several others learned they had no home to return to.
“It was gone,” she said.
The family is currently staying with Chandra Campos’ mother, who lives in town. On Friday, some family members returned to the scorched home to see if there was anything they could salvage. While a fire crew tamped down nearby hot spots, the family sifted through twisted black metal, occasionally making a happy noise when they found something: a photo, charred around the edges, of a younger Alyssa. A couple of drawings. Campos’ diamond ring was unscathed.
But they couldn’t find the jar of coins their 8-year-old daughter, Sasha, had been saving for a future trip to Disneyland. Campos wasn’t able to save the family’s guinea pig. And a family car, now a charred husk, sat nearby on melted rims.
An elderly displaced couple, who declined to give their names, drove by slowly, looking for their lost cat.
Fire officials were concerned that Friday’s weather conditions — highs in the 70s, wind gusts up to 30 mph, not a hint of moisture in the forecast — were nearly identical to Wednesday’s and could ignite another blaze.
“It’s been like this down here for 18 days straight,” Sullivan said of the weather.
Despite the devastation, Campos said she feels fortunate. Her mobile home, recently paid off, is insured. A family friend started a GoFundMe account. Neighbors have donated an array of items, including food, clothing and shoes. As Campos rushed to evacuate, she ran out of her house barefoot.
“We are surrounded by amazing people,” she said.
Cleanup efforts will begin after fire crews have ensured there are no more hot spots and investigators have scoured the trailer park to find what caused the blaze.
Asked what’s next for her and her family, Campos said, “I don’t know.”