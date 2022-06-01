In her three decades of working for the Head Start affiliate in Colorado Springs, Noreen Landis-Tyson has watched kids from low-income families go through the organization’s early child care and education programs and come back full circle, enrolling their own children.
Some former child clients even work for CPCD, the Community Partnership for Child Development, as adults.
That tells Landis-Tyson, president and CEO for the past 20 years, the organization is doing something right.
“My time at CPCD has been incredibly rewarding, to see our families and children become even more successful as a result of being in our program,” she said Wednesday, in announcing her retirement.
“They recognize this program was important to them and their families, and they want to give back.”
Known as a strong voice heralding the value of quality child development for all children, Landis-Tyson said she will turn over leadership to a new executive in December.
“I thought it would be good to have another set of eyes on where we’re going in the future and how universal preschool fits into our mission,” Landis-Tyson said.
She had planned to exit her post this month, but said she will stay longer because of looming industry changes.
With state lawmakers approving Gov. Jared Polis’ push for free universal preschool, which goes into effect in August 2023, organizations such as CPCD need to reassess their roles, Landis-Tyson said. The state will provide 4-year-olds with 10 hours a week of tuition-free preschool in public-school classrooms or private child care centers, churches or licensed homes.
In addition to running Head Start preschool for 3- to 5-year-olds from low-income families, CPCD also operates Early Head Start for pregnant women and their children through toddler age, and the Colorado Preschool Program, which will be absorbed into the new universal program.
“We’ll have to rethink what our model will look like,” Landis-Tyson said, particularly since six school districts run the Colorado Preschool Program in El Paso County, in partnership with Head Start.
But it’s an exciting moment, she believes. “There’s never been this much attention on early childhood in time I’ve been working in the field.”
CPCD board chair Chris Graham said in a statement that her departure is “a significant marker” in the organization’s history.
“The impact, directly and indirectly, that she has had on the children and families of Colorado Springs over the last three decades is immeasurable,” he said.
Landis-Tyson has worked for the organization for 31 years, starting as director of community resource development. She was promoted to senior vice president in 2000 before becoming president and CEO in 2002.
Under her leadership, CPCD opened new centers at the Helen Hunt Campus in the Hillside neighborhood and on Fort Carson, which is the nation's only stand-alone Head Start center on an Army post.
The organization serves a total of 1,500 children and their families, evolving to include budgeting and finance classes for parents of children enrolled, so families can improve their economic stability.
Another recently developed program in partnership with Pikes Peak State College and Colorado Springs School District 11 helps parents earn certification or an associate's degree in career tracks such as welding, information technology or child development.
“Noreen has provided the kind of leadership we have needed and continue to need in our community to help us think about early care and education from a systems approach, a multitiered level of care for families, children, the workforce and the community,” said Diane Price, president and CEO of Early Connections Learning Centers.
The board will launch a search this summer for her replacement.
Landis-Tyson plans to remain active as a volunteer in her retirement.
“I’ve worked too hard to make sure our most vulnerable young children and families get the support they need," she said. "I want to be sure we’re setting up the best possible systems so young families and children can thrive."
Landis-Tyson is the third high-profile female nonprofit leader in the community to retire this year.
Price, who has led Early Connections Learning Centers for 33 years, which provides child care, early childhood education and after-school programs, will retire June 30.
And Lynne Telford is leaving next month, after a decade as CEO of Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. She previously worked as chief operating officer at Pikes Peak United Way and was executive director of the Center for Nonprofit Excellence.