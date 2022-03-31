An Indiana company plans what will be a third citywide fiber-optic network for internet access in Colorado Springs, all announced in the past six months.
MetroNet, funded by private equity giant KKR, plans to start construction within weeks on its network, which will offer download and upload speeds of up to 10 gigbits per second, and be available to some customers by year’s end, MetroNet President John Cinelli said this week.
The company plans to spend $130 million to build the network during the next 21/2 to five years; details on what neighborhoods would be served first and how quickly the company will begin selling its service have yet to be determined, he said.
MetroNet and its competitors see a growing market for ever-faster internet access, provided by fiber-optic networks, for everything from employees working from home, to streaming television and other video content and interactive gaming.
Fiber-optic networks can provide download and upload speeds of 10 gigabits or more per second, allowing high-quality video transmission without buffering or other problems.
“Colorado Springs is a beautiful and growing city where people are tech savvy and need the internet access we will provide,” Cinelli said.
“We provide consumers with a choice and when we come there, we believe people will choose our service. We expect to have a very high take rate (from potential customers) once our network is available and we will move quickly to start construction.”
MetroNet’s network would join two others planned by Austin, Texas-based Underline Infrastructure and Colorado Springs Utilities.
MetroNet’s network will operate under a different model than those planned by Underline and the city-owned utility, which will use other providers to offer internet service to customers.
The company will provide the service directly as it builds, operates and sells access to its network in Colorado Springs and surrounding communities. It will operate a local office with 40 to 50 employees in sales, customer service, field operations and installation.
“We build a dedicated network for our customers to ensure high-quality service. We build the infrastructure and provide the service to make sure we can offer exceptional customer service,” Cinelli said.
“We won’t need to rebuild the network to upgrade speeds. Our network is designed so we can increase speeds by installing new equipment at the central office and the customer’s home.”
Evansville, Ind.-based MetroNet was started in 2005 and now operates fiber-optic networks in more than 120 cities in 13 mostly Eastern and Midwestern states. The company received an undisclosed amount of funding in April 2021 from KKR and Oak Hill Capital Partners and agreed in January to merge with Vexus Fiber of Lubbock, Texas, which serves 31 cities in Louisiana and Texas and is expanding to New Mexico.
Colorado Springs will be the first Colorado city served by the company, but Cinelli said MetroNet plans to “expand from there.” He declined to disclose what other Colorado cities the company is considering.
Cinelli said the company will charge competitive rates in Colorado Springs but declined to disclose them. MetroNet sells residential internet access packages ranging from $39.95 a month for 100 megabit-per-second service to $69.95 a month for 1 gigabit-per-second service, according to the company’s website.
Underline became the first provider to launch a local fiber-optic network in October with plans to spend about $100 million building out a citywide network during the next three years. The company started construction on its network late last year. It plans to connect its first customer by early May and has agreed to build a second network in Fountain that will be linked to its Colorado Springs network.
Colorado Springs Utilities said in January it will expand its 250-mile fiber network during the next six years to more than 2,000 miles to cover the entire city.
That network will be for internal use and to lease to Ting, a Centennial internet service provider, which will sell access to residential and business customers.
Google Fiber also announced it wants to lease capacity on that network to sell to residential and business customers.