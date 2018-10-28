DIVIDE • Seeking help isn’t always easy. That’s why one local therapist enlists the support of trained animals.
Lisa Lima, owner of My Life Unleashed animal-assisted therapy, sees clients here on her 10-plus-acre wooded property. Just paces from her front door is the corral where draft horse Sonnet can greet guests. Inside the cozy log structure, therapy dog Luna patiently awaits.
“This is not your typical therapy office,” Lima said. “A lot of times, I’ll take a client for a walk on the property, and my horse will follow. It creates a different sort of setting and can provide a lot of comfort to the client.”
Lima works with clients of all ages and with all types of issues, including addiction, trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Anytime there’s a life change or a loss, which could be a death or loss of a job or a divorce, sometimes people need help to process it,” she said. “If we find ourselves in a position where we’re asking, ‘What do we do now?’ or if you’re asking yourself if you should exist or thinking about harming yourself, seek guidance. Some people find therapy really empowers them.”
Interaction with Lima’s horse or dog is integrated only if a client permits.
“Bonding with an animal has all the key components of a relationship,” she said. “There’s trust, understanding and commitment. ”
Using animals for therapy is nothing new, but it’s not recommended for anyone who dislikes or fears animals or is allergic to them.
“This works really well with younger kids and teenagers,” she said. “The whole point of Sonnet being around is to create that sense of security.”
Interacting with Sonnet could mean standing by the horse, walking it or even riding it.
Lima, 29, worked with at-risk teenagers as a school social worker in Denver and in her native Florida.
“That’s where the animal- assisted therapy started,” she said. “I was able to see the difference it made just having Luna around.”
At first, a child might not want to talk, but the dog’s presence helped to draw them out.
“I’d say, ‘Hey, do you want to see Luna do some tricks?’ And they did. It sort of speeds up the rapport process,” Lima said. “Sometimes we don’t spend time with her at all; it just depends on the client’s comfort level. People who love animals will probably do very well with this type of therapy.”
Lima moved from Denver in July and slowly is building her private therapy practice. She also sees clients in a traditional office space in Colorado Springs. Sonnet, whom she bought from a friend over the summer, stays home those days, but the more portable Luna, a beagle mix, sometimes will tag along.
“Even if I meet with a client consistently in the Springs, it sometimes is really helpful to have them come to the farm for a visit, just to get them out of their surroundings,” she said.
Lima received Luna as a gift on her 16th birthday. “Since I was in high school, I saw myself as a therapist. And I’ve always had this love for animals,” she said.
She earned an undergraduate degree in psychology and a master’s in social work from Florida Atlantic University. Lima also worked as a dog trainer and owned a dog-training business in Florida.
Luna, a certified therapy dog who “adores people,” is 13 now, and her sweet, curious demeanor is a plus for working with patients.
“She reads people really well, and so does the horse,” Lima said. “I’ll have clients teach her a trick or do a trick with her she already knows. An example is to have a child with autism brush her. You’ll see their face just light up.”
Lima offers a free, 30-minute consultation for prospective clients. “It’s hard to talk to someone you don’t know,” she said. “It truly takes guts when you’re going through something just to pick up the phone. Being around these animals helps you forget about focusing on your problems. It takes that pressure away from walking into a therapist’s office for the first time.”
With or without the animals present, Lima tries different approaches to get clients to open up.
“We’re all going through different things. There’s no ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to therapy,” she said. “Some people need just a few sessions. Some just need someone to listen. Clients decide what pace they want to go at and how they want to get there. It’s sort of like I’m just helping to clear up the path.”
A typical 50-minute therapy session costs $60 to $75. Lima is not accepting insurance now but is working to become a Medicaid provider.
“For people who are really struggling with something, I want them to know it’s OK to seek help,” she said. “Therapy can do a lot for their well-being. And asking for help doesn’t mean they’ve lost the battle.”
