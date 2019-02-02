When the 11-year-old son of a Colorado Springs veteran discovered his prized cello had been swiped on the Monday after Thanksgiving, his mom started a GoFundMe campaign and Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center reached out to local media for help spreading the word.
The Gazette’s story about Brendon Bradley, his mom, Michele Williams, and the stolen cello ran Nov. 28. By the end of the week, Williams’ crowdfunding campaign had surpassed its goal and about a dozen people had gotten in touch wanting to donate cellos. One of those instruments — an intermediate-sized version that Mike and Jandy Barentine’s kids had learned to play on — turned out to be a perfect fit for Bradley, who is on the autism spectrum and uses music to help express his emotions.
The cascade of goodwill — cello charity, if you will — didn’t stop there, however.
“There were reverberations. Good reverberations,” said Jim Freeman, whose wife, Pam, was among those offering to donate a used cello. “There’s always a story behind each musical instrument. It’s really nice to get those backstories.”
The backstory of 12-year-old Cheyenne Brown’s cello is more of a back-symphony, with many parts and players, a guest star, and a coda that began last October, when North Middle School community liaison Marilyn Eggleston reached out to the needy families with whom she works, as she has every fall for the last 30 years.
“I ask them, do you want a basket? I ask them to list their kids, their sizes and what they want for Christmas,” said Eggleston, who also asks that participants keep gift requests realistic, and under $30. “The form came back in for Cheyenne’s family and it was pretty right on, with Legos, a hoodie, a few other things … but Dad had also put on there that Cheyenne really wants a cello.”
Knowing the chances were slim, Eggleston nonetheless added the “dream wish” to Cheyenne’s tag bound for the “giving tree” at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
On a Sunday in early December, a few days after reading the story about Brendon Bradley, Lee Ann Nelson plucked Cheyenne Brown’s tag. Then she called The Gazette.
“I don’t know a thing about cellos, but I saw the story and read that there had been multiple offers of cellos for the boy,” Nelson said. “This little girl was asking for pants and a shirt, but I thought I’d see if any of the people wanting to donate an instrument might be willing to pass one on to this little girl.”
Indeed, there were.
A “recreational” cellist who still plays in a quartet, Pam Freeman bought the first of her two cellos years ago when she was in graduate school in Virginia. She and her husband, Jim, got in touch with The Gazette after seeing Bradley’s story. They wanted to pass the instrument on to a young musician who would use and appreciate it, but Pam’s full-sized cello turned out to be a little too big for Bradley.
A 12-year-old girl, though? That might be a perfect fit.
Nelson spoke with the Freemans, then connected them with Marilyn Eggleston, to coordinate the transfer and answer a few questions about the young cellist who’d be getting Pam’s instrument.
“They wanted to know if Cheyenne was very serious about music,” said Eggleston. “I spoke with the orchestra director at her school, who said Cheyenne was really into her music, and though she only took it up at the beginning of sixth grade, she’s already in the honor band.”
The ‘tween was playing a full-sized instrument, so Pam’s wouldn’t be too large.
“I went to the Freeman’s house and had quite the conversation with Jim. … I invited them to one of her concerts, and brought the cello back to school to wrap it up for our big giveaway this year,” Eggleston said.
That giveaway, to 270 at-risk children around the Springs, plays out in a frenzy of activity the day after school lets out for Christmas break. Most families stop by to pick up their gifts; the Brown family couldn’t, so Eggleston was preparing to dispatch a delivery to their home when the new District 11 superintendent, Michael Thomas, strode up to ask if he could lend a hand.
“Oh, my gosh, talk about timing,” said Eggleston, whose husband, dressed as Santa Claus, tagged along to take photos. “It was our feel-good moment of this year’s giveaway. Cheyenne wasn’t even supposed to be home, but lo and behold she was there. Everything worked out. The stars aligned perfectly for this to happen.”