Theatreworks will be taking on Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew” throughout the month of July at the Ent Center for the Arts, opening Thursday evening on the lawn.

The original play tells the comical story of two sisters, the younger noted for her beauty and kindness, and the older who is wild and stubborn. With many suitors pursuing the younger sister, the duo’s father makes a deal: The youngest cannot get married until the older one is wed.

“There’s a bit of a race between some different suitors for the hands of the youngest child while also trying to find someone who’s willing to put up with the eldest child,” director Caitlin Lowans said.

This production will feature a modern twist, however, on the classic play.

“We’ve actually still kept it in that sort of Elizabethan England 1590s setting at the time of Shakespeare, but we’ve actually flipped the casting of the play on its head,” Lowans said. “So women will be playing all men’s roles as women and men will be playing all of the women’s roles as men.”

Lowans was inspired to perform a gender swap version of the play after seeing the same practice done in London by the Royal Shakespeare Company.

“It imagines a world in which women go around having power and making deals for people who are willing to marry their son and sort of have to sit at home and wait for marriage to make their entrance into the world,” Lowans said.

The switch helps modern audiences understand the play in a better sense, Lowan said.

“We have folks who study Shakespeare and have a little bit of trouble with it, because it often involve this man at the center who is doing things like not letting his wife sleep, not letting his wife eat, not treating her very well until she agrees to be kind,” Lowans said. “From a storytelling perspective, we really get to honor the power relationship that Shakespeare had set up.”

Working on the play was a fun experience for everyone involved, Lowan said, including having the actors learn how to act from a different perspective.

“In this world that we’re building, sort of 1590s matriarchy, if we get to assume that people are always listening, how do we move about the space differently? How do we interact with each other differently?” Lowans said.

As for the audience, Lowans said to expect some laughs.

“’Taming of the Shrew’ is a very, very funny play, but sometimes because of our discomfort, directors don’t always allow the humor to come out,” Lowans said. “In this production, we really allow ourselves to dig into the humor. There’s lots of slapstick. There’s lots of competitive energy between the suitors that feeds the comedy. Audiences should absolutely look forward to that.”