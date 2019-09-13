Knowing about the best new fall shows is informative, but perhaps even more useful is knowing which new TV programs you need to avoid. Here are five series that made the dishonorable mention list.
• “Carol’s Second Act,” CBS — Carol’s third act will start when this humorless hospital “comedy” series gets cancelled.
• “Bob ♥ Abishola,” CBS — An emoji in the title was a bad sign. After that came the predictable jokes.
• “Katy Keene,” The CW — “Life Sentence,” starring Lucy Hale, was canceled after 13 episodes last season. “Katy Keene,” also starring Lucy Hale, will suffer a similar fate.
• “Sunnyside,” NBC — A local politician embarrasses himself and then decides to teach a class of immigrants so they can pass a U.S. citizenship test. It’s a concept that strains credulity.
• “Bluff City Law,” NBC — The most attractive legal team on television can’t defeat a hackneyed plot.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.