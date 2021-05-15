A capacity crowd of 15,000 jammed into Harvard Yard that day in June to hear one of the most admired public servants in America speak. They had high expectations for the speech, but Gen. George C. Marshall defied even Harvard’s high bar by making history that day.
“It is logical that the United States should do whatever it is able to do to assist in the return of normal economic health in the world,” Marshall told the crowd, “without which there can be no political stability and no assured peace.”
And then he annunciated an American ideal that rings just as true at this moment as it did in 1947.
“Our policy is directed not against any country or doctrine, but against hunger, poverty, desperation and chaos.”
Thus America launched the Marshall Plan, an audacious campaign to rebuild Europe and revive the world’s economy after World War II.
The plan worked so well European economies soared in the years after, the freed world’s nations and trade became integrated like never before, and Marshall would go on to win the Nobel Peace Prize for his handiwork.
Who, I wonder, will be our pandemic Marshall?
The world is wounded again and crying out for American leadership.
It’s so bad in India they have run out of space to cremate their dead.
In January 2020, the future-President Biden wrote in USA Today that “Diseases do not stop at the borders. And here’s the truth — the United States must step forward to lead these efforts, because no other nation has the resources, the reach or the relationships to marshal an effective international response."
And indeed, as the U.S. production of vaccines begins to outstrip the need, our country has begun doing piecemeal things to help the rest of the world. A U.S. military transport plane carrying 400 oxygen cylinders, one million rapid coronavirus test kits and other supplies landed in New Delhi recently. But as one journalist put it, the supplies sent by the U.S. so far are like a Band-Aid for a severed leg.
The U.S. is taking a fragmented approach to helping the rest of the world; no one agency or person is leading the charge.
Where is the overarching strategy, the ambitious display of American competence like the Marshall Plan to help the world vaccinate? What the world needs now is vision and boldness and audacious generosity. Our country needs to show the world that our best export is still goodwill. It’s always been our greatest strength to help and liberate and elevate without demanding anything in return. To lead by example rather than force.
At a vaccine roundtable Wednesday night, hosted by 9News and the Denver Gazette, one of our panelists, Dr. Kweku Hazel, was asked if we have an ethical obligation, as Americans, to be better stewards of the vaccine in terms of the global community.
“I think there is an ethical obligation as humans — not just as Americans or Ethiopians or Ghanians — but as humans to make sure that all humans around the world are able to get access to the vaccine so we can beat back this virus that is affecting all humans around the world,” Hazel replied.
There is precedent for giving away our surplus vaccines. In the 1940s, American found itself with an abundance of penicillin, which was a wonder drug at the time that could cure all sorts of previously fatal bacterial diseases.
Through the Marshall Plan, American firms partnered with the government to send out tens of billions of units of penicillin-derived medicine to Europeans. And that burst of goodwill allowed Merck and Pfizer to break into foreign markets and led to the building of penicillin factories around the world.
An Asia Times writer put forward the interesting notion that President Biden has a unique opportunity to use individual states’ National Guard units to help with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines around the world.
The Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program, which pairs U.S. states with 84 allied nations around the world, “could be the most effective and welcomed tool of American diplomacy since U.S. Secretary of State George C. Marshall persuaded Harry Truman to rebuild a decimated Europe after World War II,” wrote PK Smeler.
Colorado is part of the program, partnered with Slovenia and Jordan. Just as Gov. Polis marshalled the Guard to help out at nursing homes during the worst of the crisis here, perhaps he could now dispatch them to the world’s aid in the coming months.
In his Harvard speech, Marshall wasn’t just speaking to his audience of students, I don’t think. He was speaking to all us Americans across the ages about our unique role in the world. He was speaking to this moment right now.
“With foresight, and a willingness on the part of our people to face up to the vast responsibility which history has clearly placed upon our country, the difficulties I have outlined can and will be overcome,” he said.
My grandfather was part of the force that helped Germany rebuild under the Marshall Plan while he was a soldier there after the war, and I’m pretty damn proud of that.
Someday, I’d kinda like my grandkids to be just as proud of us Americans right now, at our new rendezvous with destiny.