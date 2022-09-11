A proposal to build an outdoor amphitheater on Colorado Springs' far north side called The Sunset seemingly is generating as much interest as any of the shows and concerts it might host — at least, in that part of town.

Here's a look at several questions and answers related to the project.

Question: What's being proposed?

Answer: Notes Live, a Colorado Springs-based entertainment company, wants to develop an 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater in the Polaris Pointe retail and commercial development, southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard on the city's far north side. The Sunset, as the venue would be called, would be developed on 18 acres along Spectrum Loop, south of the Powers Boulevard extension that runs through the heart of Powers Pointe. The Sunset also would be south of Notes Live's Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern restaurant and the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, a smaller indoor music venue that seats about 1,000 for concerts. Notes Live estimates the cost of the privately financed venue at $40 million.

Q: What's the project's timeline?

A: Notes Lives announced its plans in April. Since then, the company has been updating and revising its original proposal, based on input it's received from city planners, area residents and consultants. Last week, the company and its representatives submitted a revised proposal to city planners, but now are updating details of their plan and are seeking to have it go before the City Planning Commission in November. Eventually, the Colorado Springs City Council is expected to determine whether the project goes forward.

Q: A project like this will have many pros and cons; what are some of the pros?

A: J.W. Roth, the founder, chairman and CEO of Notes Live and who also owns a Springs-based prepared foods company, wants to launch development of state-of-the-art, amenity filled outdoor amphitheaters nationwide. In Colorado Springs, The Sunset would play host to an estimated 30 to 40 headliner concerts and shows a year between Memorial Day and Labor Day and capture the same big-name acts that play other venues around the state. The Sunset name was chosen to reflect evening performances that are expected to take place against a backdrop of the sun setting over Pikes Peak and the Front Range. Along with concerts, Roth said The Sunset would be available for perhaps 20 to 30 graduations, weddings, church services and other community events. In effect, it would be Colorado Springs' version of Red Rocks, the 9,525-seat, iconic outdoor venue west of Denver, and Fiddler's Green in Greenwood Village, an 18,000-seat amphitheater south of the Mile High City.

Mayor John Suthers says he likes The Sunset's concept because it would allow Colorado Springs residents to remain at home instead of driving north for concerts at shows at Red Rocks and Fiddler's Green. Project supporters also have said it would help create jobs and pump money into the local economy. Some nearby businesspeople, meanwhile, are looking forward to venue crowds patronizing their restaurants and stores.

Q: What are some of the cons?

A: Nearby homeowners have expressed concerns for months via letters and emails to city officials and comments on social media sites about concertgoers parking in their neighborhoods and clogging area roads, while they also worry about music and noise flooding their homes and backyards.

Q: What does the developer say in response?

A: Since it first revealed plans for The Sunset, Notes Live says it's made significant changes to its proposal in response to the feedback it's received from area residents, planners and its own consultants.

In particular, the amphitheater's parking plan has gone through several iterations.

Under city code, the amphitheater must provide one parking space for every four attendees, which means 2,000 spaces to accommodate a sold-out show of 8,000 people. At the same time, Notes Live has committed to city officials that it would provide at least 70% of its parking — 1,400 spaces — within a one-half mile radius of the amphitheater, which would encourage people to park in those areas and walk to the venue.

The venue's current parking plan — developed by national planning and design consultant Kimley-Horn of Raleigh, N.C., which has an office in Colorado Springs — is subject to change. For now, it calls for:

• 216 spaces in a permanent, on-site surface parking lot.

• 500 spaces in a temporary, on-site surface lot during the first two years of the amphitheater's operation.

• 499 vehicles parked along Spectrum Loop, which rings much of the venue site, with 30 of those spaces set aside for ride-hailing providers such as Uber and Lyft. Notes Lives says city officials have green-lighted the on-street parking plan.

• 195 spaces in the nearby Bass Pro Shops parking lot, under an agreement between Notes Live and the outdoor retailer.

• 475 spaces at The Classical Academy, a charter school whose north side campus is just south of the venue site. An agreement between Notes Live and The Classical Academy calls for use of those spaces on an event-by-event basis, though they wouldn't necessarily be available if a school function or activity takes place on the same night of a concert.

• 1,164 spaces at the campus of the Compassion International, nearly 1½ miles south of the amphitheater site and southwest of Voyager and Middle Creek parkways, under an agreement between Notes Live and the Christian child advocacy ministry. Shuttle buses would take concertgoers to and from Compassion's parking lot.

All told, Notes Live's consultant says the amphitheater would have 3,042 spaces available during at least the venue's initial, two-year first phase, and those spaces would meet the city's requirement to have 70% of them within a half-mile.

An early amphitheater plan called for parking more than 1,000 vehicles about 2½ miles away at the Discovery Canyon School Campus, west of Voyager Parkway, which would have required a shuttle bus system. Notes Live has scrapped that part of the parking plan, but says it's allowed Discovery Canyon to keep the $250,000 the company paid to the school as part of their original agreement.

Q. Is more parking in the works?

A. Yes. In a second-phase parking plan, Notes Live has proposed to build a pair of new lots at The Classical Academy, which would add 900 spaces to the school's campus. Those spaces would provide additional close-in parking to the amphitheater, while The Classical Academy students, faculty and staff also could use the parking areas.

Spokeswoman Tisha Harris said TCA officials are excited about the expanded parking areas; not only would it mean more parking, but Notes Live envisions a bridge and roadway that would allow vehicles on the expanded north campus lot to exit onto Spectrum Loop and then to Voyager Parkway or North Gate Boulevard, which would help alleviate a carpool bottleneck that occurs at the school's only current exit at Stout Road.

The expanded parking plan still has hurdles to clear, however. The proposal needs to be reviewed by Classical Academy administrators and attorneys. The school's board of directors ultimately must approve the parking plan.

Also, because the new parking plan is adjacent to a branch of Monument Creek running through the north side of the school's campus, Notes Live might need to seek approvals from city, El Paso County and U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials, said Robert Mudd, Notes Live's president and chief operating officer. The new parking areas at TCA could be a few years away, he added.

If the expanded TCA parking is added to the mix, and after the temporary 500-space parking lot at the site is no longer available, Kimley-Horn estimates the amphitheater would have 3,442 spaces available.

Notes Live also is talking with representatives of the Crossroads Chapel, west of Voyager Parkway and North Gate Boulevard about 1½ miles away, about the use of its property for another 700 spaces.

Q: How many spaces actually will be needed for amphitheater events?

A: It depends on attendance; not every concert or show will draw a maximum crowd of 8,000. Some attendees also will use a ride-sharing service; as part of its proposal to the city, Notes Live submitted a letter from global entertainment company AEG Presents that said 35% to 45% of its audience members use Uber and Lyft when attending AEG shows.

To estimate the parking demand for amphitheater events, Kimley-Horn used historic parking models from the Urban Land Institute, a national planning organization, and the Institute of Transportation Engineers. Those estimates were adjusted for local and site-specific conditions; Kimley-Horn assumed Colorado Springs drivers tend to use their cars more often than the national average, and factored in AEG's ride sharing estimate and took note of no public transportation serving the amphitheater area.

For a sold-out show of 8,000 people, Kimley-Horn estimated a parking demand of 2,648 spaces — 2,400 for attendees and 248 for employees. A medium attendance amphitheater show of 6,000 people would generate a need for 1,800 visitor and 186 employee spaces. A low attendance event of 4,000 would trigger a demand for 1,200 visitor and 124 employee spaces.

Q: Will concertgoers pay to park in these areas?

A: Yes. A $10 parking fee would be built into all tickets sold for events, Mudd said. Then, concertgoers would pay an additional fee, depending on which lot they'd use. They'd pay an additional $10 — for a total of $20 — to park in the closest, on-site lot, and an extra $5 to park in the Bass Pro, Classical Academy and interim, 500-space lots or a total of $15. The $10 parking fee built into tickets would cover the cost of on-street and Compassion International parking.

Q: What do area residents say about the parking plans?

A: Some acknowledge the parking additions are an improvement, but they remain worried. Even with designated on-site and off-site parking areas, they fear some concertgoers won't want to pay to park in the lots or will be leery about getting caught in post-concert traffic. As a result, opponents say, concertgoers might park on nearby neighborhood streets and walk to the venue, which will create congestion in residential areas and possibly lead to loud and disorderly concertgoers returning to their cars when shows are completed.

It's "human nature," as area resident Luther Benson told The Gazette, that some concertgoers will seek out neighborhood parking.

Notes Lives officials, however, counter that they're providing close-in parking that won't require concertgoers to walk across busy Voyager Parkway or North Gate Boulevard. Kimley-Horn estimates that parking at Bass Pro would require just an eight-minute walk to the amphitheater. Parking at the existing Classical Academy parking lot would require a 24-minute walk, though the future lots on the north side of the campus would reduce that time to six minutes.

Q: How does the amphitheater's proposed parking compare with other venues?

A: Each one is different. Some examples:

• The indoor Broadmoor World Arena on Colorado Springs' south side can seat roughly 8,000 for concerts — similar to the proposed Sunset amphitheater. The World Arena, which opened in January 1998, has 2,500 on-site parking spaces and doesn't use off-site parking areas or shuttle buses, said Jeff Lapsansky, an arena spokesman. The World Arena, however, was built on nearly 40 acres, compared with the amphitheater's proposed 18-acre site.

• The outdoor downtown Weidner Field, which opened last year and is home to Colorado Springs Switchbacks games, concerts and other events, also has a seating capacity of about 8,000 for soccer games, and stadium officials have estimated they could accommodate roughly 15,000 for concerts. The Switchbacks team, whose owners partnered with Weidner Apartment Homes of suburban Seattle to pay for a large portion of the stadium's cost, estimates on its website that there are 5,000 garage, street and other parking spaces available for use.

• Colorado College's indoor Robson Arena, which opened in 2021 on downtown's north edge and plays host to the school's hockey team and other events, has about 3,400 seats. A consultant's parking study showed a sold-out Colorado College hockey game would generate a demand for 1,215 parking spaces; the study estimated 1,172 spaces would be available at an on-site parking garage, existing campus lots, proposed new parking spaces and parking areas available via agreements with neighbors. Additional downtown parking spaces would push the total to 1,342 spaces to serve a sold-out hockey game.

Q: What else is concerning about the project?

A: Noise, at least, in the view of some residents. They worry that concerts will bombard their neighborhoods with unwanted sound.

Q: What's being done about it?

A: Notes Live's latest sound study by New York-based LSTN Consultants shows the amphitheater stage would be built on a low point of the venue site and below surrounding terrain, which would allow seating and the terrain itself to serve as a berm or barrier to reduce projected noise. The amphitheater also would be located on the western-most portion of the 18-acre venue site, increasing the distance for sound to travel to "nearby noise sensitive areas," the study says.

Notes Live has said it will reconfigure buildings that would be constructed on the north and south sides of the stage, which will close gaps and block sound from heading in those directions and funneling it out to the seating bowl.

Notes Live also plans a row of restaurant buildings on the east side of the amphitheater site and at the rear of the venue's seating bowl; those buildings are being counted on as barriers to further reduce sound from traveling east and northeast. Acoustic walls designed to block noise would be installed if restaurant buildings aren't completed by the venue's opening.

Another mitigation effort calls for a cluster of secondary speakers to be erected to serve a grassy seating area; the speakers would eliminate the need for stage speakers to drive sound to the far end of the amphitheater seating area, Mudd said. In effect, those cluster speakers "lower the overall sound power generated by the amphitheater," the LSTN study says.

LSTN estimates the aggregate effect of multiple mitigation efforts would keep decibel levels in residential areas northeast of the amphitheater at no higher than 47 decibels. That would fall below the 50-decibel limit permitted in residential areas between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to city code.

In addition, Notes Live will install sound detection devices on Voyager and North Gate, which will measure sound levels and feed the information to venue operators, who then could intervene and dial down sound levels if a concert is too loud, Mudd said.

The goal, Mudd said, is to take take seriously the concerns of area residents and "not to violate the trust of our neighbors."

Q: What do neighbors say?

A: Some remain skeptical. Wind and weather conditions can pick up and transmit sound generated at the amphitheater, despite those mitigation efforts, some residents say.

Kevin LaFollette, a five-year resident of the Flying Horse neighborhood, said during the summer, he can hear the public address system at the Air Force Academy football stadium, which is 2.75 miles away from his home and west of Interstate 25.

The planned amphitheater site, meanwhile, is only about 1.3 miles from LaFollete's home and on the east side of the interstate. Other houses and residential areas that ring the site, meanwhile, are elevated above the project area, he said.

"Sound just kind of rolls from the valley right up into these hills to the east," LaFollete said. "Unless they bury this thing underground or enclose it, I don't see how we're not going to be impacted by the noise."