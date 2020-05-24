Bolt cutters aren’t usually needed for closing out a school year.
But things are different now.
“Flexibility isn’t just for yoga anymore,” quips Carrie Brenner, principal of Cheyenne Mountain High School.
After nine weeks of local schools being closed from the coronavirus outbreak, many students had forgotten their locker combination when they went to retrieve their belongings last week.
Among them was the locker of Craig Poling’s freshman son, who went to Hawaii over spring break to visit his active-duty mom and is still there, finishing schoolwork remotely.
“It’s been chaos,” Poling said of the last two months of distance instruction. “At home, there’s a million distractions, not like the structured environment here.”
The year that was ended more like a bad tragic movie than a good culmination of childhood milestones.
“It felt very surreal and then reality set in, and it’s been really hard,” Doherty High School English teacher Sherri Landis said.
“This is life, isn’t it — adapting and rolling with what life gives us,” she said, while helping orchestrate Doherty’s locker cleanouts last week and returns of borrowed laptops, textbooks and library materials.
As the 2019-20 academic year stumbles to a close in the Pikes Peak region, school leaders are working to provide closure for staff and students in new ways.
The year that birthed distance learning for all, a promless spring and the hashtag #alonetogether also gave way to the honk-and-wave neighborhood parade, the touchless hug and virtual graduation ceremonies.
“We didn’t get the traditions like having prom, the last theater show, the experience of seeing everyone before we leave high school,” said Hunter Portaleos, who graduated virtually from Doherty last week.
At home, he watched the video that included calling off names and showing students’ yearbook photos.
Modified in-person ceremonies for students only will be held in upcoming months at many Pikes Peak region schools.
“A lot of us will get that final closure by getting to walk across the stage and get our pictures taken and getting the diploma cover,” Portaleos said.
If nothing else, the memories of the strange final quarter of 2020 won’t fade anytime soon.
“It’s definitely been a unique experience,” said 18-year-old Drue Girling, a sports star at Sierra High School, who is leaving high school with a diploma and an associate degree. “But I’ve become closer to family and friends and gotten a lot of support.
“There’s been good laughs and good cries.”
Drive-by celebrations, like Sierra High School’s on Thursday, the same day graduation was supposed to be held at the Broadmoor World Arena, became a popular way to recognize seniors. Elementary schools also used the new event as a way for younger students to yell hello to teachers.
Girling and her family decorated their SUV with maroon and gold balloons, shimmery gold foil and the words #2020strong.
She stuck her head out the sunroof as her mom piloted the car through a cheering loop of staff socially distancing by the football field. The journey ended at a makeshift outdoor stage where seniors were cheered on, had their photos taken against a Sierra Stallion backdrop and picked up yard signs to take home.
“Families are really having fun with it,” said Harrison School District 2 Superintendent Wendy Birhanzel. “We can see this as an ongoing tradition — at the World Arena everyone is so far away, but here it’s close and personal.”
It’s not the graduation Sierra High planned, said Principal Nicole Schurbon, a 2003 Sierra graduate.
“It’s a little bittersweet,” she said of the parade. “This is an opportunity to informally honor graduates, who have remained persistent and resilient.”
Sierra senior Azaria LaCour will remember hanging up the school’s first league championship banner for girl's basketball. Like many other events, the celebratory all-school assembly didn’t happen because of the virus.
“I’ve seen a lot of my basketball teammates today and teachers who’ve helped me since my freshman year,” she said after winding through the parade route. “I almost cried.
“It’s just kind of sad. We were supposed to have more school, and everything just ended early.”
The past few months have been boring, said 15-year-old Kilie Kittinger, who dropped off her computer and picked up her unsigned yearbook at Doherty last week.
“It was great at first,” she said of doing school remotely. “Then it just kind of sucked. There was nowhere to go but the backyard and no one to hang out with except your family.”
Harrison Lauer, also a freshman at Doherty, said the time has been stressful for many students, including himself.
But he coped by talking to friends on social media and playing video games.
“It feels good to finally get all this done and over with and be back at school,” he said while waiting to enter the school to turn in his computer and retrieve things he left in the building.
“It just feels nice to see friends.”
Even though Landis, the English teacher of 22 years, feels like she’s been working a job and a half — because “you can’t just take what you were doing and dump it into a digital format" — she’s convinced instruction will benefit from the innovations that have been necessary.
“Hopefully it will be refined and better on the other side,” she said. “We’ve had to try some new things and be brave, and that’s going to be good for education.”
Poling, the father from Cheyenne Mountain, said he hopes students can go back to classes in the fall.
Poling’s wife sent him a sign that says, “When do we find out who our kids’ teachers are next year?” Then underneath, “I hope it’s not me.”