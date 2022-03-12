Two years after COVID-19 swept in to ruin and recalibrate everything, the pandemic is still claiming lives — more than 12,000 in Colorado and approaching 1 million nationwide — but it isn't the specter it was, and we aren't the people we were.

All those pandemic "pivots'' in how we shop and socialize, self-soothe and think? Some may be in the rear-view or on the way out, but others are just part of our lifestyle now, for better or for worse.

Welcome to the newest new normal. Many of us are still drinking more, exercising less, feeling isolated and spending more time alone or engaging remotely. Things are starting to improve, but getting back to where we were before, if that’s even possible, will be a challenge for the generations — especially Gen Z.

We all may have walked similar and unprecedented paths since the virus claimed its first Colorado victim, a resident of El Paso County, on March 13, 2020.

But childhood years are longer and bigger.

Valen Ballumbrosio was 15 and halfway through her freshman year at Palmer High School when schools shut down and online classes started up.

Now 17 and back attending in-person classes as a high school junior, she said the pandemic’s impact — on GPAs and developing psyches — was huge, and it continues to reverberate.

"I think as teenagers when we're at a younger age, like 15, we have all these ideas for college and stuff, but those two years really kind of made our grades drop a little bit, especially mine," Ballumbrosio said. "It was just like we were kind of mentally ill, with the pandemic and we couldn't see our friends and we didn't know what was happening.”

Her friend and fellow Palmer junior, Kuishawn Bridges, said the initial snow day excitement quickly devolved into confusion and concerns about how the consequences of decisions made then would ripple out to affect students' futures.

"It’s all new, online 100%, have to show your face, have to get assignments in through new ways that people don’t understand. Not even the teachers knew sometimes," Bridges said. "That definitely made it harder on students … and I think that’s why people’s grades started to drop."

Remote learning and the shift from a classroom setting to sitting at home "in a single room, not talking to others, especially family members … definitely took a mental toll on people," Bridges said.

Bridges and Ballumbrosio count themselves lucky, though.

At least they’d had a taste of the in-person high school experience before the world hit pause for almost a year and a half.

When schools again opened up, former freshmen were juniors, "seventh-graders just boosted up to freshman year and … eighth-graders just boosted up to sophomore year," Bridges said. "I think the biggest effect, in my opinion, was maturity. They missed a big step in maturity, in becoming a teenager. They don’t really understand high school and that’s kind of obvious, as us upperclassmen see."

For some of those who were already out of school and in the workforce — and lucky enough to keep their jobs or find new work — weathering a pandemic has been an entirely different experience.

Thirty-five-year-old Joseph Philip of Colorado Springs said that while the last two years have seen "really impactful" lifestyle changes for him, the practical downsides have been easy enough to roll with, and in many cases not real downsides at all.

"Trying to find time to get outside and go for a hike and get exercise … I work from home so it was also kind of a transition from going out in the workplace and going places to working from the house, where your fridge is 20 feet from you," he said. "I’m cooking more at home."

On the other hand, he also found room for the introspection he hadn’t realized he needed.

"Kind of just figuring out, what do I do now? What suits me? Just finding ways to grow and push myself," said Philip. "A few months ago, I picked up the guitar. Since COVID I definitely have been reflecting a lot more on how I live my life and what direction I want to go."

That direction included a new job as a health coach, working remotely with chronic pain patients, helping people modify behaviors and form new, healthier habits.

Army veteran Bill Easton, who served during Desert Storm, said the pandemic "hasn’t really affected him in the same way as other people."

But that’s not entirely true.

American Legion Post 5 had been closed for six months for a bar remodel, and was just two days from the grand re-opening celebration, when the pandemic put an extended kibosh on the plans.

"I’ve been a part of this post since 2004 and I’m used to it being semi-busy, and the pandemic pretty much shut us down for almost two years," said Easton, 53, a past commander of the post in downtown Colorado Springs. "It affected me a lot down here."

Things are back to nearly normal at The American Legion, though.

"It was just one night a week at first, and now we’re open up to three nights a week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. So we’re getting there," Easton said.

The pandemic also impacted him professionally, but not in a bad way.

Easton used to own a local auto repair shop but had to give it up after suffering a stroke in 2009. He still works part-time, fixing cars out of his driveway, and said when the shutdowns first hit he saw a bump in business. Things on that front have since returned to a more-or-less pre-pandemic level.

"I do think people are getting more comfortable going out, because they’re going to the bigger shops now, so I’m slowing down," he said. He’s wry about it, but not bitter. "It happens."

Pandemic price hikes are something that’s impacted him in his business and personal life, and he said unfortunately that effect has probably already solidified into a new norm.

"I remodeled my kitchen and I had a certain price down before the pandemic and it had almost doubled by the time I finished it," he said. "And then automotive prices went up, so parts prices went up. That’s increased bills everywhere. And with people being out of work, I don’t know how we managed."

We managed because we had to "pivot" and grow up fast. Some faster than others. None without help.

At Palmer High, Bridges and Ballumbrosio say they and other members of the student council make a point of embracing and mentoring younger peers struggling to find their way through those critical coming-of-age years that left generations feeling lonely, lost and intimidated even without a pandemic thrown into the mix.

"It’s just like a little welcoming thing to tell the younger teenagers that are joining our school, 'Hey, you’re not alone. We support you in any way and any shape or form or color, and we’re really excited about it,'" Ballumbrosio said.

They believe if there is a way back, the road is one we can't travel alone.

"It’ll probably never be normal again but we can still get to the point where we all can realize that this happened, but we’re past it," Bridges said. "We evolve, we learn, we basically lived through it to tell the tale."

Or, at least, the tale so far.