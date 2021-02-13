Colorado Springs is celebrating its 150th anniversary. It has been a half-century since the last major celebration of this sort. That was in 1971, when our municipal government turned 100 years old.
The past 50 years have witnessed major governance reforms. There have been significant changes. In 1971, Colorado Springs used the city-manager form of city government. A professional manager, usually from out of town, wielded much of the administrative power in the city. When residents had a problem, they telephoned the city manager and often talked to him personally to get things straightened out.
We had a mayor, but it was a mayor in name only. The mayor was elected by the City Council from the nine City Council members. The mayor’s only powers were to chair the City Council meetings and represent the city at public events, such as recognizing visiting dignitaries and turning that first shovel of earth on city building projects. When it came to voting on city legislation, the mayor had one vote, like every other council member.
The City Council consisted of nine members, all of whom were elected citywide. It was believed all the council members should take a “citywide” approach to issues rather than representing an isolated geographical or "parochial" council district.
That changed in 1973, just two years after the city’s 100th birthday . African American and Hispanic citizens, it was argued, would have a better chance of being elected to City Council if at least a few of the council members were elected from individual districts rather than citywide. The voters approved a change in the City Charter (the city “constitution”) that provided for four council members elected from districts and the remaining five elected by all the city voters.
The first four district council members were elected in 1973 and included a Hispanic, Luis Cortez, and an African American, Leon Young. Young subsequently served as vice mayor and interim mayor of Colorado Springs.
In 1979, a City Charter Commission recommended that the mayor of Colorado Springs be elected by all the city voters rather than by a vote of only the City Council. The voters approved, and Robert M. Isaac became the first popularly elected mayor of the city. He was reelected four times and served almost 20 years. For those two decades, the story of popular “Mayor Bob” and the story of Colorado Springs government were frequently the same story.
Although elected by all the people, the mayor of Colorado Springs was still a “weak mayor.” He continued to meet, vote with and chair the City Council, yet the managerial authority, the day-to-day job of running the city government, remained with the city manager. Luckily for Colorado Springs, the city manager for most of the years Isaac was mayor was the talented and genial George Fellows. Fellows was the city's longest-serving city manager.
Mayor Isaac and City Manager Fellows made an effective leadership. They agreed on most of the issues, such as encouraging the sensible economic development of the city and creating a favorable business climate. The two of them strongly supported seeing that Colorado Springs Utilities developed the future water, natural gas, and electricity resources to support future population growth.
The Robert M. Isaacs Municipal Court building downtown is one of several tributes to Mayor Bob.
Isaac was succeeded as mayor by Mary Lou Makepeace, who was the first woman to be elected citywide mayor. She was followed by Lionel Rivera, the first Hispanic mayor.
By 2010 the population of Colorado Springs had more than doubled since the centennial celebration of 1971. The city seemed to be too populous for the city manager form of government, more suited, many people believed, to smaller rather than larger cities.
Some business leaders with the support of some good government groups initiated reform. Enough petition signatures were gathered to put a “strong mayor” reform before the voters, and this was readily approved by the voters. The mayor was no longer a member of the City Council but a separate official supervising executive decisions and policy implementation in the city. The city manager was eliminated. An annual mayoral salary of $100,000 was instituted in hopes of attracting highly qualified candidates to run for mayor.
The method of electing the mayor also was changed. Instead of one election with the highest vote getter being elected to office, there were to be two elections. In the first election, a number of candidates would run against each other. Then, in the second election, the top two finishers in the first election would “runoff” against each other. This reform was designed to make certain the newly elected mayor would have majority support throughout the city.
If, on occasion, a single candidate won a majority of the vote in the first election for mayor, that person was to be declared elected without a runoff.
And, along the way to the strong mayor system, the number of council members elected by districts was raised from four to six and the number of citywide council members cut from five to three. The six district council seats are all up for election or reelection this April.
The strong mayor system got off to a strong start. Steve Bach, the first strong mayor, had some tensions with his council yet earned credit for initiating the City of Champions program that is just now bringing the nationally recognized Colorado Springs Olympic Museum, a William J. Hybl Center for sports medicine at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, the new Ed Robson Center at Colorado College and the much awaited downtown stadium for the Switchbacks soccer team.
Bach served one four-year term as mayor and voluntarily stepped down. He was succeeded by the current " strong" mayor, the experienced and popular John Suthers, who had served as a district attorney and a statewide-elected Colorado attorney general.
Over the past half-century, the citizens of Colorado Springs have been adventurous in their willingness to reform the structure of their city government. Both the City Council and the mayor have been updated and modernized to fit the needs of changing times and a rapidly changing city.
An additional reform that some would like to enact faces an uphill battle. This would raise City Council member pay (which has been $6,250 a year for many years) to a higher level such as $48,000 or $50,000. Advocates say this would allow for younger and more diverse candidates. Such a measure was on the ballot back in 2013 and was solidly defeated (80% to 20%). This deserves to be reconsidered, yet it may be awhile before local voters will adopt this governance change.
The next 50 years will doubtless see further governance changes in Colorado's largest city (land size) and the city destined someday to be Colorado's most populous city.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy regularly write about Colorado and national politics and have lived here a long time.