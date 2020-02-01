Jackie Florendo discovered a surprise in her living room in University Heights. On a Friday afternoon in February, her husband Collyn was sitting on the couch in their living room. At this time of day, he almost always was working in his downtown office at Bank of Colorado.
“Oh,” Jackie said, “you’re home early.”
Collyn said nothing. He had a distracted look in his eye, and Jackie sensed something wasn’t right. She sat beside her husband.
“What’s wrong?” she asked the man she’s known since 1978.
Collyn wept as he told his wife his frightening, uplifting story.
That morning, Feb. 15, 2019, Collyn stepped across what he believed was thick ice on the southeast corner of Twin Lakes near Leadville. He had fished over 15 inches of ice for 30 minutes, but wanted a better spot. It was 7:30 a.m., and Collyn had seen only one other person fishing in the distance.
An experienced ice fisher, Collyn was walking with head down and without a care until he heard the sound every ice fisher dreads:
The ice was cracking.
“I put my foot through the ice, and that was a very sick feeling,” Collyn said as he sat behind his downtown desk. “I knew I was in trouble. It happened so fast. I was scrambling to get to shore, and I put my other foot through.
“I went down, went through the ice and unfortunately, the first words out of mouth were things you can’t print.”
Collyn paused at his desk.
“And I distinctly remember the next thought. It was, ‘I can’t believe this is how this is going to end.’ I knew I was in a bad way. I knew no one was coming to save me.”
On most lunch hours, Collyn lifts weights in the basement of the downtown YMCA. He’s a former college wrestler and, like many former wrestlers, embraces utter devotion to fitness.
He managed, with upper-body strength and a shot of adrenalin, to pull himself almost free of the freezing water, but the ice cracked again.
This is not going to end well, he said as he again plunged into the water.
Somehow, he remained calm. He refused to flail in the water. Instead, he methodically sought to escape. Eventually, he struggled out of the water again. This time, he laid prone on the ice on a slow crawl to safety. At first, he could hear the ice cracking while he inched along, but he slowly moved to thick, safe ice.
Collyn admits his next move fails to make sense. In wet clothes, he returned to his first fishing spot.
“Well, I’m here to fish,” he said to himself, “and if there are fish gods, I’m going to catch a fish.”
Alas, the fish gods declined to answer his call. After 15 minutes, Collyn realized how cold he was and returned to his truck to start the drive home to Jackie.
That afternoon, as he sat with his wife on the couch, Collyn was weeping as he told his story.
“I went through the ice,” he told her. “I didn’t think I was going to get out. I thought I was dead.”
They embraced for a long moment. Jackie took care to tell Collyn how thrilled she was to see him safe and alive by her side.
But that wasn't all she had to say.
“Then I got on, got on my whatever you say,” she said, laughing. “My horse?”
She gently demanded her husband never again be so reckless.
In the year since the ice broke, Jackie has not seen a major change in her husband. Collyn’s father died at 46, and this early death left a mourning son with a serious and joyous appreciation of life.
But Jackie senses a more intense embrace of faith. On Collyn’s 60th birthday this summer, the family gathered for a baptism and reaffirmation of his faith in Jesus Christ.
As we close, I know you’re wondering about this:
Does Collyn still fish icy Colorado lakes?
Yes, he does. He returned to the ice a week after falling through it, and he remains a steadfast fan of frozen fishing. He's kept his promise to Jackie to show more care on the ice.
Still, he refuses to walk, or fish, in fear.
“I think God put me in there and God got me out of there,” he said of his frozen adventure that veered just short of tragedy. “It wasn’t my day. I think my ticket is punched for a certain day.”
It was not punched for Feb. 15, 2019.