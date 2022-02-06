On one arm of Justus Morgan is his granddaughter, Tenyca Shirley, helping the old man to balance as he steps through familiar doors. On Morgan’s other arm is the next generation of a family with century-old ties here on Colorado Springs’ west side. That’s Shirley’s 10-year-old son, Danilo.

Danilo is eager walking into Morgan Memorial Chapel this afternoon. This small, sun-splashed sanctuary occupies a certain place of reverence in his young soul, and also peace — as it did his mom’s, and her mom’s.

“I feel quite happy here,” Danilo says. “It’s really nice in here, really nice. When I learned my great-grandpa owned this place, I was like, ‘What?’”

Great-Grandpa Justus Morgan, 93, smiles wide and chuckles in a low, soft way, as he does often.

Morgan would never say he owned this church. He would say it is God’s, first. Then he would say it is the people’s — generations of Black families who have always found solace here amid hardship.

How to describe its importance?

“A lot of it is a sense of home, don’t you think, Papi?” Shirley says to her grandpa, sitting in the same row of pews she sat in as a child. “Being in the neighborhood when I was little, I always remember people would start here. This was the foundation.”

The foundation since 1921, when Morgan’s father, Chester, moved his flock here to Spruce Street. Justus Morgan was born in 1928 and grew up in the neighborhood, and here he remains, ever the church’s loyal servant. From the time he was ordained six decades ago to now, his hope has stayed the same: “That people come and find our lord and savior.”

Chester Morgan dedicated the little building on Spruce Street to be the First Church of God in Christ. From the congregation’s 1918 beginnings in a tent, Chester Morgan went on to attain the title of state bishop and gain admiration in a young city with rising racial tensions. With his death in 1909, abolitionist Gen. William Jackson Palmer’s inclusive vision for his city was fading and giving way to hate.

Justus Morgan grew up in Colorado Springs’ era of segregation. A reckoning here and around the nation was underway in 1965, when he took over for his father at the pulpit.

Despite every obstacle, he too led a life that will be remembered long after it ends.

Not that he would ever say that. Morgan is a quiet, humble man, ever the obedient son of his father, whom he recalls as “disciplined, strict but compassionate.” One of Chester Morgan’s primary instructions was to never boast. Justus Morgan never does. He much prefers listening to talking.

“A lot of family would say he has this calming effect,” says niece Janice Scott. “If you’re upset or sad or having anxiety, there’s something about him. He really does have this presence of God.”

“A courageous and inspirational community leader,” is what he is called by Lucy Bell, a keeper of local Black history. “Like Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis, motivated by Christian love, and seeing all people as brothers and sisters.”

Bell wrote a book through the lens of her late husband, Oliver. “Coming Up: A Boy’s Adventures in 1940s Colorado Springs” describes the same time and place of Morgan’s youth. It describes separate seating at the movies, separate bathrooms and drinking fountains, the designated day of swimming at the pool for Black residents, the refused service at restaurants, the ridicule of white classmates.

Like Oliver Bell, some of the Morgans shined shoes. Lucy Bell recalls her husband feeling lucky for the work, “and he was,” she writes, “because by the time he was born in 1933, many Black jobs that General Palmer supported had disappeared.”

She continues: “But Black people didn’t give up. They kept on keeping on and making a way where there was no way.”

That included the Brown Bombers. The city league baseball team was formed by Black players who had no place on other teams. The Great Depression spared no one, but the Bombers looked particularly destitute: no matching uniforms, torn shoes, makeshift balls and gloves, bats taped or nailed together.

It was 1949, two years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the major leagues. Justus Morgan was the Bombers’ leftie pitcher. He is believed to be one of the squad’s two members still living.

“I can remember a championship game at Memorial Park,” Morgan says. “They were calling us N words and everything else, some of the fans. ... I just wanted to play. And strike out however many I could.”

The Bombers won back-to-back titles. In back-to-back years, the league’s traditional championship banquets were canceled. That didn’t dim players’ dreams.

“Did you ever want to go pro, Papi?” Shirley asks her grandpa here at the church.

“Well, I had a desire to,” Morgan says, “but that’s when the Korean War started.”

His two years of service came on the heels of the military being integrated by law. Still, Morgan remembers his different uniform. He remembers his deep discomfort, his faith and upbringing that taught him to eschew violence. He remembers longing for home, where his church waited. And where the love of his life waited.

He married Alice in 1954, a woman remembered for her conviction and commitment to equality. Upon her death in 2020, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum in a remembrance called her “an activist and trailblazer,” carving out a local career in nursing that was previously denied to Black women.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was among Alice’s civil rights associations, along with a state group dedicated to health care equity and a local group dedicated to Black history.

This followed the wrongs of her Springs childhood that stayed with her.

“I couldn’t understand why I couldn’t do things or go places with other young people,” she told The Gazette in 1988. “I knew it was because of the color of my skin, but it never made sense.”

In the same article, Morgan remembered his and his friends’ pleasant surprise of being allowed in a downtown eatery. “Their joy quickly turned to bitterness, however, when they discovered the food they ordered was garnished with mounds of salt,” the article read. “They had to swallow their anger instead of the food.”

He’d have to swallow that again with every home he and Alice considered but were denied. “No Blacks,” they were told.

Swallowing anger was part of Chester Morgan’s lessons for his kids. Never argue, the man said. Especially don’t get on the wrong side of police, remembers a daughter, Grace Garrett.

“Of course, I know my father didn’t approve of segregation,” she says. “But there wasn’t much you could say or do at that time.”

She and her brother Justus wanted to say and do more. They got active with the NAACP, calling on politicians to join the cause and calling on fair practices in the courts.

“After you face some of this stuff, you want to see change,” Morgan says. “You can’t carry a weight in your heart on a constant basis without hurting yourself. It’s not good for you healthwise, emotionally.”

He raised his voice at a critical time for justice in America. It was a time of marches and sit-ins, a time newscasts showed peaceful protests disbanded by fire hoses and attack dogs.

Morgan’s early years at the pulpit were accompanied by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Martin Luther King Jr. was delivering his landmark speeches.

At the time of King’s assassination in 1968, Gail Pough was a toddler growing up in Morgan Memorial Chapel, the third generation of her family to do so. There was a feeling of sadness that Sunday after the killing, she remembers. But also of resilience.

“Continue to pray,” she remembers as the message. “Let’s stay strong and continue to keep our faith.”

At Morgan Memorial, she learned old African songs and learned to be proud. She learned to care for herself and learned to care for others. She credits Morgan Memorial for her civic involvement today; she works with the Aurora branch of NAACP and serves other organizations focused on voter registration.

“It was always about us being able to love God with all our hearts,” Pough says of Morgan Memorial, “but also to be a person of action.”

A person of action, like the daughter Justus and Alice Morgan raised. Marjorie still lives in the neighborhood. She’s Shirley’s mom.

“My mom had an open door,” says Shirley, recalling a house full of unknown kids who needed a place to sleep or something to eat. “She very much felt that family is not about blood, it’s about togetherness.”

A lesson she learned from her father’s church, where in 2018, people near and out of state gathered to celebrate 100 years of worship. It was like a massive family reunion.

Whether the church will last another 100 years, Morgan sounds unsure.

“Like I said,” he says, “as long as people keep coming and finding our lord and savior.”

As long as youth get involved, Shirley says. Such as her 10-year-old son.

Danilo likes to play the drums. There’s a set at the church, opposite the piano.

“Isn’t that my aunt who plays the piano?” he asks his mom.

“No, that’s not your aunt,” Shirley replies.

“Oh,” the boy says. “Well, it feels like an aunt.”