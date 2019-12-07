Peering into the glass cases in the National Museum of World War II Aviation Museum, retired Air Force Maj. JJ Inman reflects on his experiences during the second World War. Alongside retired Air Force Col. Bill Roche, he uses his feet to wheel himself through the museum in a wheelchair .
With more than 60 years of service between them, they have watched as different wars shaped the military in different eras.
“I think that’s an entirely different type of war,” Roche said about recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. “They’re over there for a short period of time, and they come home. Some of them have three, four or five tours over there.
“World War II, you’re there. You stayed. You never came home, you didn’t telephone your folks. Once a month you wrote a letter, it took two months for your family to get mail, and that’s quite different than it is today.”
He followed with a question, “I don’t know, what do you think, JJ?”
As they continued their conversation strangers started to gather behind the men, listening to the exchange of stories about the war, surrounded by memorabilia from a time most people in the museum have only read about.
They discuss the ways that their generation was different than those that came later. They don’t call themselves The Greatest Generation, but do acknowledge they were different.
In Vietnam, they served with men that were drafted, typically unenthusiastic about the controversial war they were being sent off to. There wasn’t the passion in the troops that was present during World War II.
“I think there wasn’t, wasn’t a lot of people gung-ho to go over to Vietnam like there was in World War II, where people were volunteering left and right,” Roche said.
Today, they agree that joining the military is often a career path. They see young folks enlisting with the goal of spending their life in the military — an uncommon trend during World War II when millions were drafted and then returned to civilian life at the end of the war.
“I think today it’s a business more. They’re in the service, it’s a career. We weren’t in it for a career, we were in it during the war,” Roche said.
Roche and Inman both enlisted in the Army Air Corps as teenagers , Roche shortly after high school in 1943 and Inman before graduating in 1942.
After finishing training Roche served out the war as a gunner on heavy bombers in England. He served with the Eighth Air Force as a B-17 bomber waist gunner with the 452nd Bomb Group.
He flew six missions before his crew had their first crash landing in France. They were shipped back to England a week later, but weren’t given much time to regroup. The war was still going on and they needed the men in the air.
After three or four more missions they crashed again, on Feb. 26, 1945.
“We were flying a B-17 called “Flatbush Floogie” and we were hit once again by flak over a target,” Roche recalls.
They landed in a farmyard approximately 15 kilometers from Krakow, Poland, where Russian soldiers recovered them. He and the rest of his crew would remain in Russian-held territory, missing in action, until the end of the war in May.
Roche left the Army Air Corps after the war but went back on active duty in 1949 when he got a commission, eventually landing in intelligence jobs and teaching Russian at the Air Force Academy.
JJ went through the central flying school at Perrin Field, Texas, and learned to fly P-40s before the Army Air Corps switched to the P-51 Mustang, which he eventually learned to fly in Florida.
He was deployed to China, where he spent the war flying P-51s.
“By the first part of 1944, the Japanese couldn’t get any gas and we couldn’t get very much and so we didn’t have much aerial combat, it was mostly ground support, and P-51s weren’t made for ground support,” Inman said.
Despite that, his crew learned how to efficiently support the ground troops with their aircraft.
As he wanders the museum peering into glass cases he starting thinking of more stories. One in particular sticks out: A time when he forgot to fill up his wing tank with gas and almost had to bail out.
“I hit the wobble pump and the engine wouldn’t start, and I got down to 500 feet, and I called the flight leader and told him I was bailing out,” he said. “I look down and I see there was Japanese soldiers every place and I said, ‘I believe I’ll try that wobble pump again.’”
Much to his surprise the engine started back up and he made it back to base.
After 22 years in his blue suit, Inman retired and went on to serve 15 years of civil service.
The two men who shared their stories with a group of strangers in a museum want people to remember World War II. They want the stories of those that served to be remembered but they worry that won’t happen.
They worry that schools aren’t teaching future generations enough about history.
When asked what they want young people to know about the war, Inman said he wanted them to know there was a war.
“Most of them don’t even know there was a World War II,” he said.
Roche followed by talking about the casualties of the war, once again comparing it to the service today. “I think people don’t realize that today we lose them one or two at a time. We used to lose them hundreds at a time, and, you know, people don’t realize that. They don’t even know we had a war, much less how many people died.”