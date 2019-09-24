Picture, if you will, the produce section at your favorite grocery store.
King Soopers on Uintah Street, for example, is my happy spot, where the olive bar is tangy, the SooperCard gets me cheaper gas and the checkers are good-looking. (Shout-out to Garrison Keillor’s Lake Wobegon.)
There you are, minding your own beeswax, when the stacks of red, green and dark purple grapes loom up in front of you. Gosh, those look refreshing, crisp and delicious, thinks one voice inside your head. Perhaps I’m in the market for a bag. But I’ve been deceived before, warns another voice. Remember the time you spent five bucks on sour grapes you abandoned in the break room for coworkers? Even those scavengers didn’t want them.
Enter the question that has nipped at the human animal since the dawn of time: Do you taste test the merchandise before committing to a purchase? More specifically, are you a person who tries a grape in the store?
Well, are ya?
Friends, I am. It was one, uno, solo, solitary, stag Cotton Candy grape in a bag marked $3.99 per pound. I was thrown off my shopping game, fellow sale stalkers. Never had I ever seen a genre of grape with such a money buckets price tag. Did I mutate into Scrooge McDuck? Perhaps. But could they really be that good?
So I tried one. And it was a singular experience, one I’ve not had since, nor will I ever entertain again. That grape tasted like straight-up cotton candy. I cannot lie. My eyes widened. My jaw dropped. (After I swallowed , of course.) How could one tiny piece of fruit taste like manna for dentists everywhere? (I kid, dental community. I’m grateful for you. I like my teeth. Thank you for those two latest fillings.)
I asked my shopping companion to try one. And I was met with such an expression of horror and physical recoil, I can’t even tell you. I turned to stone, as if I’d gazed upon the snake-haired gorgon Medusa. I felt so much shame. Where was Brené Brown when I needed her? Were silent sirens alerting the grape police? Would I be escorted out and told never to come back? But I’ve spent so much money at your olive bar, sir!
Isn’t it socially acceptable to remove one grape from its stem to be sure of its quality? My powers of observation have led me to believe this is true. Many a fellow shopper has nipped a grape off its stem and plopped it in their mouth. But could we all be wrong? Is this theft at its tiniest and most insidious? My world was blown to smithereens.
So I took my question to the mean streets. OK, I took it to work. (Same thing.) Two co-workers were astounded to learn grape testing was even a thing. Another said of course he tried them. Phew. Faith restored. But then another co-worker gave a hard no, and left me with the sinking feeling that his prior good opinion of his two comrades had changed, and we were now classified under Those I Will Not Make Eye Contact With Outside the Building. Curses! What had we done but bite into one innocent grape? Or two. Or 10? I surely have not taste tested more than half a dozen watery orbs in my life and times. At what cost? Maybe 35 cents worth? I’ll pay it all back if I’m in the wrong, I swear. Direct me to the stolen grape fund, if you will.
And then I took my query bigger. That’s right — Facebook. I tossed it to the hungry crowd, and boy, did they bite. I asked if grape testing was A) totally fine, everybody does it on occasion; or B) a crime punishable by law.
Goodness gracious, you’d have thought I asked people their opinions on capital punishment. One person called it a “hanging offense.” Another said not only did she do it, but she did it in front of authorities. Folks I never expected to answer A, answered A. And B voters came in tough and stringent. Virtual fists were about to fly.
When the dust settled, I also noticed a large number of commenters who abhored the idea of taste testing anything unwashed. This germ phobia caught me off guard. I’m more of a “God made dirt, and dirt don’t hurt” kind of gal, but I suppose it’s a fair concern. Clearly, it’s not one that crosses my mind with any regularity, as evidenced by the mold growing on the dregs of old coffee on my desk at work. (It’s trashed now. Let’s leave OSHA out of this.)
By my completely unscientific and possibly mathematically-challenged count, 21 folks were pro-grape testing and 19 were stark raving against it.
At this point, I took my sociological experiment to the big dogs. That’s right. I hit up a couple of unsuspecting produce clerks. And here’s the answer you’ve anxiously been awaiting. Those purveyors of the fruit? They’re totally fine with you trying a grape, nay, they even encourage it, according to the genial King Soopers produce guy I enticed into my fruity web. If you try it and like it, you’ll buy it, he said.
“One or two is fine, but not a handful,” agreed the sensible Chance Sasinka, produce manager at Mountain Mama Natural Foods. His sentiment echoed my King Soopers source, who also reminded me, “It’s a sample, not a snack.”
And there’s a reason why a single grape is OK, yet cracking open a carton of strawberries is not. A bag of grapes is paid for by the pound, said the King Soopers employee. But if you taste test a strawberry, you’re ripping off the next customer, who actually purchases the whole carton and now has one less berry, thanks to your grimy, greedy paws.
The two clerks were a little less stoked about cherry taste tasting for one obvious reason: pits. Strangely, they don’t enjoy cleaning up saliva-covered seeds. And it’s even worse when they find pits lurking in full bags of cherries.
So there you have it, my fellow fruitarians. Don’t get covetous, but go forth and taste-test that grape without shame or fear. I’ll be over here, wrapping myself in this glorious cloak of vindication. It’s as sweet as a cotton candy grape, though frankly, I much prefer those dark purple, mini hot-dog-shaped Moon Drops grapes. Now that’s a fruit worth going to the big house for.
Contact the writer: 636-0270