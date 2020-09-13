Newspapers are still the cultural, political, and economic connectivity of a city and they are essential to building our sense of community.
In 1983, I left active duty with the Marine Corps to return to Colorado because, although I loved being in the active-duty military, I missed Colorado and wanted to come home to Aurora to start a business and to become an integral part of the community that I loved.
I worked hard at my small business and immersed myself in the civic life of Aurora, becoming involved in my local chamber of commerce, in my church, and volunteering with several nonprofit organizations. I fully understood that the vitality of the city was an important part of the success of my small business.
I always had an interest in politics, and my mornings would start out by reading the Rocky Mountain News followed by the Denver Post. I took for granted the robust, extraordinary content that both newspapers offered created by a team of first-rate reporters assigned to cover every facet of business and political life from the local, to the state, and at the national level.
Back then, both the Rocky Mountain News and the Denver Post were centrists in their editorial outlook with the Rocky Mountain News being right of center while the Denver Post was slightly left. The news coverage was relative, fair and objective with partisan opinions being limited to the editorial pages.
In 2009, all that would quickly change when the Rocky Mountain News stopped printing and the metro area was left with only one major newspaper.
The lack of competition coupled with the economic challenges facing newspapers across the country had an impact on news coverage in the Denver Post. It began to rely more and more on outsourced nationally syndicated newspapers to fill its pages. Even the editorial section of the paper shrank with syndicated columnists replacing local opinion writers.
It seemed there was a shift from informing readers to persuading them.
In the evolving digital age, other media sources have provided new voices, but no great metropolitan area should have only one daily newspaper. That’s why I’m so excited to see that the Pulitzer Prize-winning Gazette expanding into the Denver metro area media market.
I became familiar with the great reporting of The Gazette in Colorado Springs when I served on the House Armed Services Committee and read a disturbing investigative series about how soldiers at Ft. Carson were being unfairly discharged, often based on minor infractions, from the U.S. Army. Their “Other-than-Honorable” discharges barred them from receiving any benefits, including mental health care, despite ]the fact that many had experienced multiple combat deployments. It turns out that this was not limited to soldiers at Ft. Carson but was happening throughout the Army.
Based on The Gazette’s reporting, I led the fight for those discharged combat veterans and passed legislation that not only gave them access to the care they deserved but required a review of their discharges for an upgrade to “Honorable.” For their work on being a catalyst for change, The Gazette won a Pulitzer Prize.
With the entry of The Gazette into the Denver metro market, we will all benefit. The addition of more news competition will drive more local coverage and give readers, advertisers and leaders options.
As a new subscriber to The Denver Gazette, I look forward to its success in the metro area and to the critical role that it will play in the civic life of our ]community.
Former U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman is the mayor of Aurora.