“Tolerant, my foot.”
This remains my all-time favorite sentence printed in The Gazette. The words were written as part of a letter to the editor in response to a column I wrote that stated Jesus was “tolerant.”
“Tolerant, as used by Ramsey and the left, is merely a verbal sledgehammer wielded to stifle dissent by conservative Christians,” the writer stated in a letter that has adorned my refrigerator for a dozen years.
Sledgehammer? Um, no. Tolerant is an accurate description of Jesus, and it’s a complimentary word for him or anyone else.
And yet . . .
Dissent, real and perceived, is part of the joy of my job. Several times a month, I receive a phone call, email and even the rare handwritten letter from a reader who disagrees with my views.
This month, I welcomed one of those messages from Jan Altman, who has subscribed to The Gazette for nearly 50 years. She read my column about Goose Gossage’s embrace of Donald Trump.
“What were you thinking? This is the only story you had to print? Disgusting!!” Jan wrote. “. . . I have destroyed my issue of your story and wonder if I will ever read your commentary again.”
I immediately wrote Jan an email asking her to reconsider reading my columns. This is my policy. I respond to virtually every email.
Jan and I traded a few messages, and we made up. This is the usual ending. Nearly all Gazette readers seek to be conciliatory. They aren’t angry. They just want their view heard.
Much of the pleasure of reading a newspaper, in print or online, is finding a point of view that challenges and, maybe, angers us. Far too many Americans are trapped in a one-view realm. They hear the same message, with only the slightest of variation, time after time. This repetition harms the brain, and the soul.
On Friday morning, Jan and I talked by phone. We laughed often. Disagreement led us to agreement.
“OK, after I read the column, it did go in the garbage but, then, after having contact with you, I felt much better,” she says.
She removed the column from the garbage.
“And now I’m hanging on to it. I’m not sure why, but I’m hanging on to it. It’s just something that I thought I needed to save.”
The Altmans begin each morning with The Gazette. Ron, Jan’s husband, rises between 5:30 and 6 and steps outside their Manitou Springs home to grab the paper. He reads it thoroughly before handing the family copy to Jan, who sleeps a bit later. The paper serves as a push toward conversation in the Altman home and beyond. Jan has been in the same book club 47 years, and monthly meetings often veer into spirited discussions concerning a column or article in The Gazette.
“You know,” Jan says, “I like to see different sides that differ from my beliefs. Sometimes you learn and sometimes you burn. You never know what’s going to be there.”
Exactly. That’s the beauty of the American press, a vastly different creature than cable news. That’s the beauty of this newspaper, which you might be holding in your hand or might be reading from a screen. We offer surprises. We offer variety. We offer profitable confrontation to your beliefs and my beliefs.
When I was a child living in the outskirts of Seattle, our house was at the bottom of a long, steep driveway. Starting at age 10, I ran up the driveway most mornings to grab the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. Later, usually at dinner, I would join a spirited family discussion. Dad adored Nixon. Mom, not so much. And I dwelled somewhere in the middle of all things Nixon. We read the Intelligencer, which meant we were informed. The newspaper, then and now, fueled lively, valuable conversation.
Disagreement is a big slice of what makes life fascinating and worthwhile. When exchanging ideas, all kinds of wild and fun things can happen.
I believe, strongly, that Jesus was a tolerant man.
“Tolerant, my foot,” proclaims a tattered newspaper clip on my refrigerator.