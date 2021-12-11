Richard Skorman moseyed into the empty dining area wearing a kitchen apron and K-95 mask.

“I was slicing tomatoes,” he said.

Even 45 years after he launched Poor Richard’s, a bookstore, pizzeria, gift shop and café in downtown Colorado Springs, customers can still find Skorman in the restaurant's kitchen — slicing tomatoes.

Skorman, 69, started the first iteration of Poor Richard’s in 1977 with a selection of used books and a menu of soups, sandwiches and salads almost completely prepared by him.

Over the years, Poor Richard's weathered low points like economic downturns and enjoyed high points such as the opening of a popular toy store. Most recently, Skorman's business battled challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through it all, Skorman continued to stay in the kitchen for the same reason his business lasted throughout the decades — passion. It's the same quality colleagues say he brought to the community when he was elected to the Colorado Springs City Council, a post from which he's stepping down next month to devote more time to his businesses.

“I love our food,” Skorman said. “I think we keep trying to make it better and better, we use a lot of good, healthy ingredients, and in cases organic, but we feel — I feel — really proud of that.”

Skorman learned his love of food from growing up in a Jewish family. And he got a taste of business being raised among a family of merchants.

His grandfather, Simon, started an Ohio discount store known as Miracle Mart. As a youth, Skorman worked in the family-run store serving customers popcorn.

“You sold things at a low markup and high volume, you had people help themselves, you know, you just kind of cut open the boxes and people help themselves,” Skorman said.

The store, one of the first of its kind, spread throughout Ohio with multiple locations.

“A couple years into it, this guy named Sam Walton shows up and spent a week with my father and wanted to learn all about the business because he was going to open up a discount store in Arkansas.”

Walton's store was called Walmart.

After growing up in Ohio, Skorman went on to attend Colorado College in the Springs. He was set on attending school in the West after watching the television show "Bonanza."

During his senior year in 1975, Skorman bought a collection of used books from a store he worked at that was going out of business.

Skorman built bookshelves out of ammunition cases from Surplus City for 29 cents each.

“Some of them would have bullets in them,” Skorman said.

He sold the books out of a house on North Tejon Street and his business model mirrored that of his family's discount store. Customers would help themselves, put cash in the cash box and calculate their own sales tax.

Two years later, in 1977, Skorman opened Poor Richard’s Feed and Read in the 300 block of North Tejon Street — a combination bookstore and café whose name he borrowed from Benjamin Franklin's Poor Richard's Almanac.

During those early days, Skorman would come in at 4 a.m. and chop vegetables. At the time, he employed two people. By the start of 2020, his business employed 50.

But his business’ growth didn't happen overnight. It took years of commitment to nurture it even in the face of hardship.

In 1982, Skorman's restaurant caught fire and the prospects of rebuilding looked bleak.

“We were under insured ... significantly,” Skorman said.

But the community wasn’t going to let the downtown business disappear. Friends, neighbors, carpenters, painters, customers and even a famous poet whom Skorman cold-called came together to volunteer and raise funds to rebuild the store.

“(Allen) Ginsberg came down for the opening of the store,” Skorman said of the poet and writer. “I paid him, but he came back for free to do a benefit for us for the fire.”

At that time, part of Skorman’s space also was dedicated to a mini movie theater where he showed films with two 16 millimeter projectors.

“I had a parrot there that used to scream in the middle of movies,” Skorman said. “... something would happen in the movie and all of a sudden the parrot would just start screaming.”

With books, movies and food, Skorman continued to build up his little corner of Colorado Springs.

In 1986, however, Skorman pivoted his career and lifestyle in a quest for adventure. He sold the business and moved to New York City to write a book about independent films — "Off-Hollywood Movies: A Film Lover's Guide," which was published in 1990.

He would ride the subway carrying film reels to watch movies in his apartment and write about them.

That’s when he met Patricia Seator. Introduced through mutual friends, Seator became his film viewing partner and eventually his wife.

Skorman returned to Colorado with Seator so he could return to Poor Richard's. He bought back his business in 1992.

This time he brought a taste of New York City with him.

“I fell in love with New York-style pizza,” Skorman said.

He learned the craft of pizza making while training at the Pizza Emporium in Yonkers and introduced the thin-crust, hand-tossed pies to Poor Richard’s menu.

That wasn’t the only addition to Poor Richard's; Seator joined Skorman as his business partner.

Today she runs the retail side of Poor Richard's, including the toys, books and gifts. Their business complex now is composed of Poor Richard's Restaurant, Little Richard's Toy Store, Rico's Café and Wine Bar and Poor Richard's Books and Gifts.

“The best marriages are the marriages where you work things out … and learn how to be together,” Seator said.

“So we were very, very happily married and then we started being business partners,” she said. “And we kind of had to go through the whole process again, relating to business.”

In 1995, the couple sold the theater side of their business to Kimball Bales, who owns Kimball’s Peak Three Theater a few blocks south of Poor Richard’s, and Skorman and Seator opened a toy store instead.

“We borrowed money,” Skorman said. “It was a little bit of a risk, but what saved us was Beanie Babies.”

Customers would line up around the block during the wee hours of the morning waiting for the release of the latest collectables — stuffed animals that became a sensation in the 1990s.

“Beanie Babies are what really created that whole successful toy store,” Skorman said.

Poor Richard’s success continued throughout some of the toughest times, such as the Great Recession.

“We were actually growing in 2008, because people were so devoted to their local bookstores,” Seator said.

Customers rallied around the store during the COVID-19 pandemic, too, which forced business and restaurant owners to innovate.

For Poor Richard’s, that meant installing electric stone ovens, respacing restaurant seating and creating online retail. Skorman and Seator also plan to expand their outdoor patio to host live music, book signings and other events.

The two used the lull of the pandemic to implement some of those changes and reopened the restaurant Nov. 15 after a prolonged closure.

Each new horizon, however, brings new challenges.

That's why Skorman says he's stepping down in January from his City Council seat. He's served two stints totaling 12½ years on the council, from 1999 to 2006 and from 2017 until now.

During that span, he gained a reputation as a supporter for open space and parks funding, wildfire mitigation, homeless services, affordable housing and the decommissioning of the Market Drake coal-fired plant in downtown Colorado Springs that many critics have called an eyesore.

"The leadership he has brought in those areas, as well as his passion for small business and for creating a more welcoming and inclusive community, I think of as hallmarks, in his professional career, both as a political leader and as a small businessman," said Susan Edmondson, the Downtown Partnership's president and CEO.

As a businessman, Skorman's won't be the only bookstore along downtown's busy Tejon Street retail and restaurant corridor.

The Tattered Cover, Colorado's largest independent bookstore and a Denver-area fixture for a half-century, plans to open a new location early next year at 112 N. Tejon St.

Despite Tattered Cover's arrival, Skorman and Seator are optimistic they'll survive the competition just as they've weathered the pandemic and poor economies.

“We really believe that because we've had such loyal customers who have always supported us through hard times that, that will be the case when Tattered Cover opens,” Seator said.

“What we're concerned about," she said, "is providing the service that we always have, and continuing to have that relationship with our community that has always been very positive and has always been supportive of us.”