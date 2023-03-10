Driving up the scenic, 19-mile Pikes Peak Highway, you’ll be met with views that might just take your breath away — for better or for worse.

The drive is part of the experience, with stunning sights throughout the trip to the top. But for nervous drivers, it can cause panic, said Kate Severson, who has served as lead ranger of the Pikes Peak Highway Rangers since 2019.

“It’s really neat because you’re driving up the mountain and you’re seeing different light zones as you go up,” Severson said. “So when you start here at the bottom, you have the more tree area with the pines, and it’s really gorgeous as you’re going through the forest.”

Those nerves typically kick in at mile 13, when drivers arrive above the tree line, Severson said.

“If there are nervous drivers, we usually tell them ‘Hey, if you get to mile 13, and it was a lot for you, that might be as far as you want to go,’” she said. “Then you get above the tree line and the views really open up from there, and that’s why people who are afraid of heights start to get nervous around that spot.”

Then come the switchback roads around mile 16. Although there are guardrails along parts of the road, a large portion remains unguarded because it makes upkeep easier, which also can scare apprehensive drivers, she said.

“One area that people do get nervous around is mile 16, and that’s where we have the switchbacks,” she said. “The lanes are normal size, they are not any more narrow, but because of the tight turns people can get nervous.”

Once above those switchbacks, the road flattens out, with gorgeous views following you to the top.

So, how do rangers spot struggling drivers?

“One thing you’ll see a lot with nervous drivers is they’ll start to kind of ride the centerline of the road you know, try to edge away from the edge,” Severson said. “So if we start to see that, we’ll try to get their attention, flag them down and have a talk with them.”

Other times, tense drivers will alert rangers.

“Sometimes there will be people who get our attention and just are like, ‘This is too much, I can’t do this,’” she said.

In either case, the rangers use different techniques to calm drivers.

“We see how they’re doing. If they’re really nervous, talk them through that. That’s usually when we intervene,” she said.

In these situations, the altitude can play a big role, Severson said, so rangers often redirect the driver to focus on their breathing. The summit rests at 14,115 feet above sea level, and you’ll have to ascend more than 6,000 feet to reach it.

“I do really think that altitude can affect how nervous drivers get, even if they’re a little bit nervous,” she said. “As soon as they become short of breath, it just exacerbates any sort of problem that could be there to begin with.”

Because the thin air can intensify panic, the rangers carry pulse oximeters with them. The only time they transport visitors down is if there might be a medical issue, she said.

“If it seems like the person is having a panic attack, or there’s some sort of medical issue there, we’ll check their oxygen level,” she said. “If it’s below 85 or something, then we might want to look at actually transporting them down, but most of the time we just talk them through it and get them to drive themselves down.”

Pikes Peak rangers are on duty at all times when the highway is open, Severson said. They only open the road as long as it’s safe for driving 2-wheel drive vehicles.

“Rangers are really good at getting a sense for when we can open up,” she said. “Sometimes we can’t even open up at all because the first mile of road is some of the steepest part of the road, and if it’s even just a little bit icy, we’re like, ‘OK, we don’t want people getting stuck or sliding around the corners here,’ so we won’t open.”

Severson provided some tips to those planning trips up to the top of America’s Mountain. First, she said, make sure to check the weather on the summit before heading out. “A lot of people when they’re planning their trips, they do check the weather, but they check the weather for Colorado Springs and forget that the summit of Pikes Peak is just very different weather wise,” she said.

For an accurate forecast of the summit, check the Pikes Peak page of the city’s website, which provides the most up-to-date temperature and weather conditions, Severson said. You can also see live videos of the summit from several different outlook points.

The second piece of advice from Severson: know your vehicle. Since many visitors to Pikes Peak are from out of town, Severson said, it’s common for drivers to be using rental cars, which are different from what they may be accustomed.

“Be familiar with the gears in your vehicle,” she said. “Your brakes can overheat pretty easily, so even if you’re in an automatic vehicle, there will be an option for lower gears, and it’s tricky because all vehicles are kind of different.”

Halfway down, there is a checkpoint where rangers check brake temperatures to make sure there’s no danger of overheating.

All in all, the mountain roads are as safe as any other roads, as long as you focus on the road. And, while you’re riding along, don’t forget to take in the views.