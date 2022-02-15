In 1853, George Crum, a Black chef in upstate New York, decided to teach a fussy restaurant customer a lesson. The diner complained that Crum’s fried potatoes were too thick and demanded he make another batch. So Crum sliced the potatoes as thinly as he could and fried them to a crisp so they would be too thin and crunchy to eat with a fork.
To Crum’s surprise, the customer loved the crispy spuds, and the potato chip was born.
Crum’s seldom-told legend is one of more than two dozen American stories currently being featured at The Colorado Springs School as the college-prep, day and international school celebrates Black History Month with its African American Inventors’ Series.
The Inventors’ Series is composed of 25 visual displays honoring Black men and women whose innovations continue to enhance American life in a variety of ways — like Frederick McKinley Jones, who invented the first automatic refrigeration system for trucks, and Madam C.J. Walker, who developed a line of hair care products for Black women in the early 20th century.
“What Madam C.J. Walker did for Black women, helping us create beauty from our hair — that speaks to my soul,” said Head of School Tambi Tyler. “But the Inventors’ Series is inspirational for everyone, not just Black people. Because these are American stories.”
The Colorado Springs School is tuition-based learning institution serving about 300 students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. It launched the Inventors’ Series on Jan. 24 by celebrating the birth and life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. While the slain civil rights leader was not an inventor, he encouraged critical thinking, which made King’s story a natural launching point for the series, Tyler said.
“Dr. King was definitely an out-of-the-box thinker, but he wasn’t the only one,” said Tyler, CSS’ first Black head of school. “We wanted to make sure that we looked at the pioneers before him, and some of the things they went through, thought about and accomplished before Dr. King had his dream.”
Each display shows a large-scale photo of a Black inventor, information about that person’s life and contributions, and items depicting their best-known inventions. Students, staff members and visitors in any CSS building will encounter different displays. Tyler said the exhibitions are intentionally placed near the building entrances, where they are difficult to ignore.
“The idea is to place them where people have to take a look,” she said. “That’s why we place them in the lobbies.”
Since assuming leadership at CSS in April 2020, Tyler has made an effort to broaden the scope of Black History Month to focus on inclusion. Toward that end, students are encouraged to take a critical look at their daily lessons by asking themselves, “What perspective is missing?” The aim, Tyler said, is to get the students to think about marginalized groups and unheard voices.
“We want students to get used to thinking about other people, and about different points of view, ” she said.
Service to others is a crucial part of the school’s Black History Month celebration, Tyler said. Last year, the school collected hundreds of pairs of shoes and donated them to Partners in Housing, a Colorado Springs-based organization that provides transitional housing and support for people experiencing homelessness.
This year, Tyler has encouraged CSS families to purchase and donate books featuring Black and brown characters. So far, the school has collected nearly 100 books, which they will later donate to families in need.
“We’re making sure someone else’s kids are getting some of the same learning that our students are getting,” she said. “The idea is to not just think about what we’re doing here in our little ‘Broadmoor bubble,’ but also trying to make an impact someplace else.”
Tyler pointed out that while the Inventors’ Series highlights Black trailblazers, the stories are meant to inform and inspire all Americans, regardless of color.
“(The Inventors’ Series) is for everybody,” Tyler said. “It’s for kids, and it’s for adults. It’s for teachers, and it’s for learners. It’s not exclusive at all.”