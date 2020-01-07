Don Cesare traveled to Mississippi in 1964 at the height of state’s epic and evil struggle to resist equality. A mass of misguided whites refused to accept the American gospel that “all men are created equal.”
Cesare, an FBI agent, was sent to Meridian, Miss. to impose justice. He grew up on the outskirts of from Scranton, Pa. His wife Jan graduated from Pueblo Central High.
Upon arrival in Mississippi, the Cesares wondered if they had discovered an alternate planet.
Cesare, 89, enjoys retirement with Jan in central Colorado Springs. He speaks in a clear, strong voice, which rises as he travels to 1964 when segregation ruled the South.
“My God in heaven, I couldn’t believe it,” he says. “I had never experienced it. My wife had never experienced it.”
He stayed four years.
He heard Martin Luther King Jr. preach of love and peaceful protest in front of the courthouse in Philadelphia, Miss.
“All the rednecks were ready to raise holy hell,” Cesare says. “I have never heard a man so extemporaneously speak on the level that he did. I’m not going to say he mesmerized the crowd, but he quieted the crowd down.
“I’m sure there were a lot of Kluckers there – we called Klan members the Kluckers – but they had to listen to him.”
He saw, in December 1964, the Ku Klux Klan rejoice when charges were dismissed against 18 KKK members for their roles in the June 1964 murders of civil rights crusaders Michael Schwerner, James Chaney and Andrew Goodman.
It was a hideous crime. Lawmen jailed the three on trumped-up charges before they were released to, in Cesare’s words, “an execution group.” The three were shot point blank and buried in an earthen dam.
For a time, it looked as if no one would face justice. The Klan gathered in downtown Meridian to celebrate dismissal of charges.
“Have you,” Cesare asks, “ever seen Klansmen in the daylight, walking through the streets with their robes on?”
I’m blessed to answer no.
“It was a real Klan fest. Klansmen from Mississippi. Klansmen from Alabama. The Klan went wild. There were 40 or 50 in full uniform. It was sickening to see them with hoods on, walking around. It was disgusting, terrible.”
Cesare and his FBI brethren knew they needed to recruit members of the Klan to turn on the evil empire. Cesare found a young Klan chaplain named Delmar Dennis to become “the eyes and the ears of Klan.”
Dennis told Cesare he regretted not serving his country in Vietnam. Cesare told him he could better serve the United States by devastating the Klan. “Of course,” Cesare says, “I paid him for his services.” Dennis took meticulous notes at Klan meetings, and his testimony led to convictions in December 1967 of seven Klansmen for conspiracy.
“He literally destroyed the invisible empire,” Cesare says.
Cesare and fellow FBI agents resisted the temptation to celebrate in downtown Meridian.
Those dangerous years in Mississippi remain clear in Cesare’s mind. He witnessed murderous racism, the worst slice of America, but he also saw a gradual thaw of hatred. Cesare said many of his Mississippi neighbors had good intentions, but lacked the courage to stand for their beliefs.
“They were nice people, intelligent people, and they knew all of this had to change,” he says.
Cesare, veteran of the war against the Mississippi KKK, believes most Americans are loving and kind but who lack the courage to speak against evil. A racist shouts to cheering crowds while non-racists choose weakness and silence.
This was true in 1967. And it’s true in 2020. It’s always time to stand for equality, America’s highest ideal.
“I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Cesare says. “This is a great country. It’s got flaws and we work at these flaws continually. I’m very positive about the situation.
“But I know that we can achieve a lot more, too.”