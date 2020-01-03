Gordie, a playful, 83-pound, 7-year-old Labrador retriever, is chilling.
Or, to be precise, he's being chilled as Donna Mabon directs a flow of super-cold (minus 260 degrees) nitrogen vapor at him.
Mabon is owner — along with her sister, Debbie — of Goosebumps Cryotherapy in Colorado Springs. Goosebumps opened in 2017 but only recently began offering localized cryotherapy for pets.
Human clients at Goosebumps can avail themselves of full body cryotherapy — up to three minutes in a walk-in cryo chamber. Claimed benefits include easing inflammation and pain, speeding up athletic recovery after injury or surgery, and boosting the immune system.
People can also receive "cryo facials" and spot treatments with the CryoPenguin, a device that "treats localized tissue damage in athletes, induces cell rejuvenation, improves skin tone and reduces the effects of aging." It's the CryoPenguin that Goosebumps uses on pets.
The Mabon sisters opened Goosebumps after becoming convinced of the benefits of cryotherapy; Donna, who says it helped ease her lower back pain, then encouraged Debbie to try it and she found it relieved her of pain from fibromyalgia. Debbie continues to undergo cryotherapy four or five times a week and has been pain-free and symptom-free for more than two years, she says.
The sisters had wanted to make animals part of their client base since the start, "but we really didn't know what that would look like," Donna says. So early on, they invited people to bring in dogs with aches and pains for spot treatments and didn't charge for them. "Almost every one of them," Donna says, "they'd call the next day and say 'Wow, we haven't seen out dog that active for a long time.'"
Their animal clients have been only dogs so far, though Debbie did try cryo on her cat just to see if it would tolerate it. (It did.) Cryotherapy has been used on racehorses to improve performance and also has been found to ward off laminitis, a hoof condition; while you won't find horses hanging out in Goosebumps' waiting room, Debbie notes that the CryoPenguin could be taken outside to be used on horses brought via trailer to the parking lot.
Pet owners are encouraged to consult with their veterinarian before starting treatments. Debbie says they make it clear that they're not practicing veterinary — or human — medicine at Goosebumps, and there is a disclaimer on the Goosebumps website noting that the technology has not been FDA tested or approved. The site also lists conditions that are contraindications to whole body cryotherapy; those who shouldn't undergo the treatment include pregnant women and people with arrhythmia, bleeding disorders and a host of other conditions.
Cryotherapy can be "another tool in the toolbox" in helping pets, says Dr. Jessica Dowling, an Army veterinarian. But owners getting cryotherapy for their pets should work in partnership with their veterinarian, who can help assess whether the treatment is working, she said.
Dowling has taken her 12-year-old pointer, Farley, to Goosebumps for treatment; he has lumbosacral disease, a spinal condition that surgery can't help. In the Army, Dowling sees a lot of dogs with chronic orthopedic problems, but she says they often can't take medicines or the medicines are too expensive. Cryotherapy might help those dogs, she says, but she cautions, "There's not one thing that’s going to be a miracle cure."
Sasha Straub, Gordie's owner, undergoes cryotherapy herself and has a "love-hate relationship with it; she hates the cold but the treatments reduce her aches and pains and make her sleep better, she says. She has brought Gordie in several times for treatments that she says have helped him with his allergies; she has been able to reduce his costly allergy shots and other treatments. (A 2014 study looking at the safety and feasibility of whole body cryotherapy for canines listed skin disease, such as allergic dermatitis, as among "potential veterinary applications.")
Gordie doesn't seem to mind the treatment; he's most interested in the treats Straub has brought and in visitors who might be willing to pet him.
"He's a big dork," Straub says.