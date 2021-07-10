Welcome, baseball fans, to Denver and the Diamond at a Mile High.
All of us are hopeful that someday Colorado will have its own real major league baseball team.
In the meantime, we’ve got the Futures Game and the Celebrity Softball exhibition Sunday, the Home Run Derby Monday and the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday. Baseball at its best.
Say hello to our magnanimous ballpark – Coors Field, at exactly 5,280 feet above sea level, where doubles and triples go to live and homers go beyond 500 feet. Don’t forget to visit Dick’s Party Deck above right field or try the favored concession delicacy -- Rocky Mountain Oysters. Enjoy the bars of LoDo), tour the Denver Mint (and ask for a free sample), meet and greet authentic Colorado cowboys and the friendly local folks on the 16th Street Mall.
Visitors can check out Elitch Gardens amusement park, Red Rox concert venue, Buffalo Bill’s gravesite and museum, a drive into the mountains or to Pike Peak and perhaps a “special’’ dispensary.
But, main thing is the Field of Creams of the crop from the minor leagues, home run master blasters and the game’s illustrious stars.
What a three-day spectacular!
All’s that missing is Joe Walsh singing “Spent the last year Rocky Mountain way, couldn’t get much higher . . . ‘cause the Rocky Mountain way is better than the way we had . . . Bases are loaded and Casey’s at bat, playin’ it play-by-play.’’
Walsh told me years ago he was mowing the lawn at his Boulder home and staring at the snow-covered peaks in the distance as the words permeated his mind. He ran inside and wrote them down. When he went back out, the mower was plowing through a neighbor’s garden. “The song cost me $10,000, but made me $10 million.’’
A National League player should use “Rocky Mountain Way’’ for a walkup, and it should be played after a walk-off.
Fortuitously, there will be no sticky stuff on the baseballs, but, alas, the balls will be stored in a humidor.
And, regrettably, All-Star players will be wearing uniforms that look like they were created by French designer Boca Do Lobo, who does furniture, or Krusty The Clown. The National League will be outfitted in white, the American League navy. Each player’s jersey will feature his team’s three scoreboard letters horizontally, smeared by a logo, with a cute floral edge to the sleeve and inside the collar.
You’ll certainly want one for $159.99.
Although the game will be played in a National League park, the designated hitter will be used in the lineup, and, in case of a tie, the current extra-inning rule, starting with a runner on second base, will go into effect. There will be instant replay reviews, and batters to be intentionally walked will be sent to first base immediately.
However, commissioner Rob Manfred had an ideal opportunity to unveil for a sellout crowd of 50,000 and 10 million watching on national TV several potential rule proposals that are being tested this year in minor and independent leagues. He blew it.
After all, the winner no longer determines the extra home game in the World Series.
It’s just for fun.
The All-Star Game should include these changes:
This season all Triple A leagues have slightly larger bases (18 inches instead of 15) with a less-slippery surface. In all Double A leagues the four infielders are required to have their shoes on the dirt when a pitch is thrown. High A leagues instituted a rule that pitchers must step off the rubber before attempting a pickoff at any base. Low A leagues are limiting pickoff attempts to two per plate attempt. The Low A teams in the West are operating with a 15-second pitch clock. In the Low A Southeast a “robo ump’’ – an automatic ball-strike system – will signal the call to the plate umpire.
The most dramatic experiment is in the Atlantic League, which previously has been instrumental in utilizing the computerized strike judgement. In the second half of the season the independent league will move the pitching rubber distance of 60 feet, 6 inches one foot farther from home.
Wouldn’t that be intriguing twist in an All-Star Game.
As it is, anyway, The Air Way Up Here will make the baseball events unique, fantastic and phantastic.