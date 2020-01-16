Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly sunny. Becoming windy this afternoon. High 49F. S winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.