A former teen fugitive jailed on suspicion of pistol-whipping three Colorado Springs hotel workers escaped from his cell and assaulted a man who is expected to serve as a key witness at an upcoming death-penalty trial, authorities say.
Quinn James Scaggs, 18, is accused of tying a jail-issued mug to a pillowcase on Oct. 1 and using it as a flail to attack fellow El Paso County jail inmate Gustavo Antonio Marquez, allegedly calling him a “snitch” as he inflicted a head wound requiring three staples to close.
Scaggs was charged Jan. 6 with assault with a deadly weapon, witness retaliation, escape and several other felonies, court records show.
Marquez, 21, is the man whose confession unraveled a gang plot and March 2017 execution-style shooting deaths of Coronado High School students Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Cano-Partida, 16, authorities say.
In April 2018, Marquez pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for his role in the deadly plot. As a condition of his deal, Marquez agreed to testify against others he said were involved, including a man who will face the death penalty at a trial set to begin in March.
“He’s a snitch and I got to smash him out,” Scaggs, now 18, allegedly bragged under questioning after attacking Marquez in a high-security ward at the jail, an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy said in an arrest affidavit.
The assault is the latest example of an inmate bypassing the lock on his cell — informally called “popping locks— to cause mayhem in custody.
The practice has persisted for years, despite attempts by the Sheriff’s Office to reinforce security, clearing the way for inmates to seek reprisals against state’s witnesses, settle personal scores, and to attack or threaten jail guards.
In 2018, the Sheriff’s Office logged 200 instances of inmates defeating locks on their cells, up from 126 one year earlier, The Gazette reported in October.
More than a decade ago, the county spent roughly $100,000 replacing locks and some doors and door jambs. Other upgrades have been made since, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office.
Scaggs was booked into the county jail in August, two months after allegedly escaping the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden. He is suspected of climbing through a window of his ground-floor room and using a makeshift rope of knotted-bed sheets to get over a fence.
He had been sent to the Denver-area juvenile jail after a string of burglaries in Colorado Springs, authorities say. Before his escape, he allegedly attacked a teacher and two other youth residents at the facility, according to CBS4 in Denver.
His weeks on the run ended after back-to-back armed robberies in Colorado Springs, in which authorities say Scaggs pistol-whipped one employee at the Marriott Hotel, 2570 Tenderfoot Hill St., and two workers at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 105 N. Spruce St. He fled with money after both crimes and was arrested by police SWAT three days later at a home in Colorado Springs.
At the jail, Marquez was classified as “segregated from all,” meaning that other inmates in his ward were kept in their locked cells during periods he was permitted to move throughout the ward to exercise, watch TV, use the telephone, have video visits and take showers, said Deputy Kevin Sypher, a jail investigator.
A jail security camera captures the moment Scaggs first popped his cell door lock, at about 12:22 p.m. A minute later, he is seen leaving the cell dangling a flail fashioned from a 13-ounce plastic cup.
He approached Marquez swinging the flail and hit him repeatedly, the affidavit said, telling him, “You’re a snitch, homie.”
Two days after the assault, he admitted to Sypher that he “ran up on” Marquez and beat him in reprisal for working with authorities, the affidavit said. It’s unclear why the Sheriff’s Office waited more than a month to pursue charges.
Neither Scaggs nor Marquez appears in the El Paso County inmate search, suggesting they could have been moved to other facilities. Sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby couldn't immediately provide information, but said she would research the issue and get back to The Gazette.
Marquez, who has yet to be sentenced, faces 32 to 38 years in prison in exchange for cooperating with authorities.
Police say he helped crack the mystery behind the killings of Greer and Cano-Partida, who were abducted from a party in Colorado Springs, driven to remote area south of Fountain and made to kneel for execution-style shootings.
Marquez was arrested about a week after the March 12 killings — while wandering on South Academy Boulevard high on methamphetamine — and freely described the crimes, authorities say.
The details he provided — including his account of helping to abduct the teens — led to the arrests of nine other people. Most have pleaded guilty and been sentenced for their roles, including one of the assassins, Diego Chacon, 21, who pleaded guilty in December 2018 to the fatal shooting of Cano-Partida.
Chacon, who was sentenced to 65 years a month later, said he passed a pistol to the man who killed Greer but did not identify him. His plea bargain did not require him to testify.
Cano-Partida was targeted because of gang members’ suspicions that she had been furnishing information to rivals that led to back-to-back shootings at residences affiliated with their gang in Colorado Springs. Greer was allegedly abducted and killed because he was with her that day, authorities have said.
Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo, 23, is scheduled for a March 2 trial. Jury selection alone could take up to two months, and the evidence phase of the trial is expected last at least two more months.
The death-penalty trial approaches as Colorado lawmakers mull a potential repeal of capital punishment here.
An El Paso County jury rejected the death penalty the last time prosecutors sought to impose it, at the trial of Glen Galloway, who was found guilty in back-to-back killings in a bid to get revenge against his ex-girlfriend, Janice Nam. He also killed Marcus Anderson in an apparent effort to keep him quiet before Nam’s murder.
Galloway was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 171.5 years, marking the third consecutive time that a Colorado jury rejected the death penalty.