ENGLEWOOD • Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will practice on a limited basis Thursday after suffering a concussion Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Vic Fangio said.
Bridgewater was hit in the head late in the first half against Baltimore and didn't return in the second half, being replaced by Drew Lock. Bridgewater didn't practice Wednesday, but coaches say his condition has improved during the week. Fangio said Bridgewater was still limited by rules set in the league's concussion protocol, but is allowed to participate on a limited basis and take some first team reps Thursday. Bridgewater could be cleared Friday and be a full practice participant.
"He's obviously in the protocol so there's only certain things that we can and cannot do with him," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "He was able to do some stuff yesterday, he's going to do more today. I think he's trending in the right direction. But it's also important that the backup gets his work, so in a case like last week, if you go in and you have to play, you have to play at a high level."