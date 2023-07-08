Let me admit it right off the bat: I’m a Swiftie.

Granted, I don’t fit the normal profile. I’m not a tween girl willing to wait in hourslong lines for Taylor Swift merch or tickets, I don’t post constantly on my Tumblr account about the latest Taylor sighting, nor do I use a glitter gel pen on my cheeks or wear sequined Versace body suits much.

I’m a baby boomer dad (with a 22-year-old daughter) who will probably never go to a Taylor Swift concert, can’t really relate to her broken-heart lyrics much and who, I must confess, has never listened to one of her albums all the way through.

But I’ve been reading a lot about Taylor Swift, the person, in anticipation of her two sold-out shows in Denver this weekend, and she’s won me over, big-time.

Unless you’re living in an Amish colony, you must know by now that the Taylor Swift Eras Tour is the pop culture happening of 2023. A sold-out, 131-concerts-on-five-continents, 45-songs-a-night musical extravaganza spanning the length of the 33-year-old’s career is on the way to becoming the biggest music tour ever, and the first to earn over $1 billion. Fourteen years after being "canceled" by Kanye West, four years after she herself thought her career was over because of extensive hate campaigns on social media, Swift has her revenge. After surviving 18 years in the spotlight, she can now legitimately claim to be the biggest female pop star in American history.

I grew up during the height of the counterculture days of the '70s, when the pop music we embraced, from Mick Jagger to The Clash, had an anti-establishment vibe that irritated our parents to no end. Our music was raunchy and irreverent, and that was its appeal. Rock music gave us a cultural script to use to rebel against and separate from the culture of our parents. We thought we were inventing a new culture all our own.

Swift is the 10th cousin, two times removed, of Janis Joplin, but her music exudes little of that wild child menace. Her storytelling songs are more poppy bops, coffeehouse ballads and hip hop-infused Americana anthems. But I would still argue that she is countercultural. It’s just that our culture today is so dysfunctional, divisive, drug-addled and downright mean, that to rebel against it is to be, well, functional. And the irony is, we baby boomers are probably responsible for that cultural erosion because of our own rebellion against social norms of the '70s.

Thank God Taylor Swift is a better person than we were.

She recently asked her fans to show “that kindness and gentleness extend into our internet activities.”

As a parent of a young girl, this is exactly what I find most captivating about Miss Americana.

Her rebellion is against the isolated nature of our lives right now, the broken families, the inward, balkanizing focus of our culture, our social media, our remote work, which has fragmented us so much that her community building and kind-heartedness are a kind of counterculture unto itself. She’s countercultural in her normalcy.

Her concerts are big intimate pop communions. Safe spaces. Woodstocks of wholesomeness.

My favorite description: “A tailgate party with a unicorn.”

"We’ve been doing this for decades together,” she said to her fans at a recent concert. Fostering that sense of community is a key part of her enduring success.

She invites fans to her houses to play albums for them before they are released and bakes cookies with them. She does meet and greets with local fans before every concert. She grew up on a Christmas tree farm, for chrissakes.

These kids are looking for a place or group to belong, and Taylor is giving them that.

“We as humans want to be liked and to fit in, and even more so for early adolescents,” Swiftie mom Amanda Petrusich wrote recently in The New Yorker. “You want to know the songs and the music to fit in with the conversations with our friends.”

I miss the monoculture of the '70s, when we were all listening to Fleetwood Mac, the Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd. Swift’s tour is bringing back memories of the big Barry Fey concert extravaganzas at Mile High Stadium we all went to in the '70s, with four or five of the biggest bands of the day on the bill playing to stadiums packed with 80,000 teenagers. Swift has brought a little of that unifying monoculture back this summer, capturing the imagination of the whole world for a moment.

“Swift is a blast of the old FM radio monoculture, updated for a digital planet — prolific, ubiquitous, generally beloved by the masses,” a Wall Street Journal reporter wrote. “At one point last fall, songs from “Midnights” occupied every one of the Top Ten slots on the Billboard Hot 100. No one is popular like that anymore.”

Because of her deeply personal lyrics and her intensely loyal fans, who have essentially grown up with her, millions of people feel like they have a special connection to Swift.

“She comes across as so in touch with her fans,” writes Petrusich. “Even the way she talks to the crowds at her concerts, it’s like you’re having a one-on-one conversation with her.”

But let’s remember these are parasocial relationships, not real ones. I've been wondering if is she taking the place of us parents as a result, teaching our daughters things in her lyrics we should be teaching them.

But that’s the incredible thing happening in these 70,000-strong lovefests: Taylor is not dissing on Mom and Dad and she is not anti-family. She is pointing young women in the right direction — toward their parents and family. Swift's best friend is her mom.

“It is truly countercultural because another part of the norm is that teenagers — perhaps especially girls — are not supposed to have a good relationship with their parents,” wrote parenting blogger Mark Hutton.

The question is, can we baby boomer parents unlearn some of our anti-establishment training enough to meet these girls where they are, help them create a new model of long-term engagement between kids and parents? Individuation, Swift is suggesting, is overrated.

“The hope is that parents are plugged up to something that is giving them the same message and they are moving toward their kids," wrote Hutton. "It is indeed a two-way street and it is important that rather than individuating and becoming independent kids and parents learn more about building family — for a lifetime. It is equally important for parents to help give shape to the moral lives, imaginations and characters of their children — they can’t do that if the cultural norm is saying to disengage.”

AS CSNY would sing in my day, “Teach your parents well,” Swifties. As Taylor would sing now, “Hold on to the memories,“ Mom and Dad, “they will hold on to you.”