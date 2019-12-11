Walking into an empty restaurant, it’s hard not to wonder if something’s amiss. At Tao’s Oriental Cuisine in Northgate, everything’s fine; it’s just that the place does a brisk takeout business.
There’s a variety of Asian dishes from which to choose, including Vietnamese, Thai and Chinese.
We began with an order of eight steamed dumplings ($7.50). These are basic, filled with ground pork, and bear a remarkable similarity to the frozen ones available at wholesale warehouse clubs. Fortunately, these don’t set the tone for the meal.
A few of the menu items cause confusion. For example, the Thai basil chicken or beef fried rice ($11.75) ; it isn’t clear if this means the chicken or beef is part of the rice mixture because the menu also includes Thai basil chicken (also $11.75). When asking for clarification, I was told they both come with fried rice. Brown rice and steamed rice are other options.
Thai basil blends a licorice flavor, something I usually can resist, with a spiciness that results in an unusual combination that appeals to my taste buds. Chopped chicken, black beans, green and red peppers, and onions with the herb do not disappoint.
Fried rice often contains an overabundance of scrambled eggs, but that is not the case here. Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of vegetables either.
As is the case with most Asian dishes, there is enough to share with others at the table — and I still had plenty to bring home for lunch the next day. Our server joked that the Vietnamese chicken bowl ($11.75) also would provide leftovers, but she didn’t know the appetites awaiting the entree. While it is a substantial serving of chicken and vegetables over thin rice noodles, there was little remaining by the time we finished. It’s a refreshing meal thanks to the combination of crispy veggies: matchstick carrots, cucumbers, shredded lettuce and herbs.
Among the menu categories are “Chef Specials.” We opted for the sizzling three flavor meat with vegetables ($15.50). This is an Asian version of fajitas with shrimp, bay scallops and chicken with mixed vegetables in an unexceptional brown sauce served on a hot plate: thus the sizzle. Ironically, the food doesn’t stay hot as long as you’d expect given the temperature of the cast-iron platter. A choice of rice is also included.
There’s always someone in the group who orders a standard Chinese entree. In this case, it was sweet and sour pork ($11.75). This is a deal since it includes a choice of soup, a cheese wonton, an egg roll and steamed, fried or brown rice. The wonton soup is on the bland side, but the wonton and egg roll are crispy with plenty of glossy red sauce on the side for dipping. That same sauce is what coated the cubed, breaded and fried chicken, green and red peppers, and onions. It is a well-executed rendition of a Chinese restaurant classic. While there’s little imagination involved, it’s a form of comfort food. Dessert is the requisite fortune cookie.
The décor is clean but nothing special, which makes sense given that, at least the night of our visit, most coming through the door left as soon as they picked up to-go orders.
Restaurant: Tao’s Oriental Cuisine
Address: 13888 Gleneagle Drive
Contact: 719-481-3418
Restaurant character: Simple, Asian decor
Rating total: 3.75 of 5 forks
Food: 3.75 of 5 forks
Ambiance: 3.5 of 5 forks
Service: 4 of 5 forks
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch; 3 to 11 p.m. for dinner (closed Tuesdays)
Entrees: $8.50 to $17.95
Alcohol: Beer and wine
Credit cards: Yes
Vegan options: Yes
Outdoor dining: No
Gluten-free options: Yes
Wi-fi: Yes
Facebook: Yes
What’s online as of Nov. 26, 2019:
• No votes on Foursquare
• 3.5 of 5 stars based on 124 reviews on TripAdvisor
• 2.9 of 5 rating based on 12 votes on Zomato
• 3.5 of 5 stars based on 81 reviews on Yelp
Fair rating Oct. 25, 2018, by El Paso County Public Health