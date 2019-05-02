Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.