The marriage of a burger with a taco isn’t that far fetched, and Felipe’s 109 presides over this creative union as if it was always meant to be.

This popular establishment is off the beaten path, despite its South Academy Boulevard address. It’s easy to drive by, in part because of limited access to the expansive parking lot surrounding it. Nonetheless, it draws a crowd from those choosing to dine in the small seating area, order at the window or wait curbside for their food.

The popularity is easy to explain. Hamburgers are hand-pressed and most include homemade green chili, which is prepared daily, along with hand-cut french fries and tacos. Actually, they’re taco burgers: half a ground beef patty with a little green chili tucked inside a crispy, brittle freshly fried corn tortilla and usually topped with a lot of lettuce. It should come as no surprise, Taco Tuesday is celebrated with $1 off the regular $3 price.

The 109 Combo ($9.75) comes with two taco burgers, a side of fries and a soft drink. Trust me, you’ll want the combo. One taco is satisfying, but just barely. And the fries are not to be missed because spuds that are hand-cut and hot out of the fryer are exactly what they’re meant to be. Besides, they come with a side of green chile salsa for dipping.

The Sombrero Burger ($11.75) features American cheese, green chili (of course), lettuce, tomato and a fried egg. The toasted bun is slathered with sour cream. This is indicated on the menu, yet it looks so similar to mayo; thus, it takes a little palate adjustment to realize what it is. It works. As you might guess, this is a sloppy burger to eat. With so much packed between the sliced bun, a lot tends to fall out.

There’s nothing subtle about the green chili or the salsa. It definitely has a kick, but somehow, it doesn’t overwhelm the taste buds. The roasted flavors are evident along with garlic and onion.

All of the burgers are available a la carte, but you’d be missing out on those fries.

The interior is sleek thanks to all the glass, stainless steel countertops, gray steel trim work and dark gray metal chairs and stools. The dining area is small. Metal shelves serve as the kitchen pantry with spices and other cooking needs, including stacks of large sacks of russet potatoes. It adds a homey touch.

I never saw the staff standing still for long, yet no one seemed harried, which would have been justified. Instead, the two smiling young men I spoke with patiently answered questions.

Deviating from the Southwestern flavors for a bit are the hand-dipped milkshakes. Each shake is made to order and could easily be shared by two. Also along the lines of a more traditional burger joint is the availability of banana splits, called banana boats here, and root beer floats.

The menu is simple: a few burger variations and bowls. The latter includes an assortment of items such as fries, chips or chopped hamburger. They all feature green chili.

Felipe’s 109

Hamburgers with a Southwestern twist

Location: 3008 S. Academy Blvd.

Contact: 1-719-392-0447; felipes109.com

Prices: $3 to $11.75

Hours: 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday.

Details: Credit cards accepted. Wi-Fi. Outside dining. Curbside pickup.

Favorite dishes: Taco burger and french fries.

Other: Gluten-free options available.