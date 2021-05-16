The Colorado Springs Switchbacks Team Store is now in the same site as the team’s dazzling new downtown home.
Located at 111 W. Cimarron St., near Sierra Madre Street, the store offers a wide selection of soccer merchandise, new Switchbacks team jerseys, Switchbacks stuffed bears, hats, scarfs, vuvuzelas, the plastic horns that make soccer's distinctive sound, and other cool team swag. Custom jerseys can be ordered.
The store is a leading top-of-the-line merchandise supply shop for the rabid fan to the curious onlooker and everyone in between.
“It’s nice having the team store in the same location as the stadium,” said Switchbacks spokesman Cody Costra. “I think you’re going to see a lot more fans wearing Switchbacks gear.”
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is also open on game days. Call 719-368-8480 for information.
Address: 111 W. Cimarron St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903 (downtown at the corner of Cimarron Street and Sierra Madre Street)
Phone: (719) 368-8480
Store Hours
Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.