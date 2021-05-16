Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.